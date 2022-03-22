Adriana Díaz: “I feel very happy”

adriana diaz She said this Tuesday that she is living a dream and that she thanks the table tennis that recognizes her, as well as the sport that makes her happy.

And to think that as a child not being able to play because the table of the sport that her family has practiced all her life was too high for her made her cry.

Diaz expressed reflection upon her entry this Tuesday into the Top 10 of the world ranking of the International Table Tennis Federation. Specifically, Diaz moved up from 11th to 9th place in the rankings for his performance last week on the World Table Tennis tour.

“It’s a nice dream,” Diaz said in a written statement describing saying two months ago that breaking into the Top 10 would be, specifically, a dream.

“Many athletes say that sport is part of their lives. I would say that sport is my life,” she continued in his statement.

“I am young,” continued the 21-year-old athlete. Perhaps in the future I will change my mind, but in my career it is one of the things that fills me the most and that gives me happiness. I feel very happy because today, a sport that I love, she told me that I am number 9 in the world”.

Diaz is active in table tennis as a second generation athlete. Her parents and her uncles were also players. Her father, in fact, is her trainer.

The young woman began to play it when her neck barely exceeded the playing table and Today she is the best tennis player in the sport outside of the Asian world.

Díaz opens the ninth position in the ranking in two days, in the Star Contender level event that is held in the same Qatar where he was playing a Contender level event until Tuesday.

19 Photos The young woman from Utuad has been demonstrating her skills in the sport for years, where she has just revalidated as a Pan American gold medalist.

His father and coach, Bladimir Diazwho along with his brother and also coach Eladio Afanador were the first tennis players of the Águilas de la Montaña club founded by his mother, began working with his daughters from an early age without knowing that today they would reach ninth place in the ranking.

Bladimir, who is with his daughters in Qatar, was also thoughtful when talking about the ninth place in the ranking.

“In 1993 I started as a coach in the Sports Massification program. I never thought this would happen, much less with a daughter of mine. However, I have to make it clear that this is not the fruit of me alone, but of my family. Our strength is in each of our members, Maru, Mel, Gabu, Adri and Fa”, the coach wrote on his Facebook page, mentioning his daughters and wife.

“I remember when Marangely and I went to buy a panel to build a small table for Adri because she wanted to play and she couldn’t. She would stay crying when I went to train other young people at the club. I had never held a saw in my hands and the table was far from perfect. Between the two of us we sanded the table and then painted it. We embarked on a path of obstacles and difficulties. Trying to compete against empires like China, which has 85 million players organized, and other powers did not cross our minds. Our goal was for them to be PR champions. But the road was opening and dreams expanding. Today we have reached the Top 10 in the world. We don’t know where we’ll end up but we do know we’re going to keep fighting. Thank you all very much for joining us on this journey, I will always be proud of my country”, he added.