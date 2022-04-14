Adriana Karembeu gets a makeover from her daughter… Kim Kardashian is ready to wear incontinence pads…

April 14, 2022

Jazzy Jeff defends Will Smith

While Will Smith has just been banned from any Oscar-related event for the next ten years, he has found an advocate in the person of his lifelong friend, Jazzy Jeff. The actor’s old friend (they had founded the hip-hop duo Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince in 1986) insisted on recalling that his friend was “human”.

“Don’t twist it by saying he was proud of it. It was a loss of judgment, you know? What I realized is that he is the person I know who has had the least loss of judgment. I can tell you fifty times he should have kicked somebody and didn’t. So he’s human, he made a mistake. I think a lot of the criticism comes from people who don’t think people like him are human,” he told King Kyle.

Adriana Karembeu gets a makeover from her daughter

Kim Kardashian Will Do Anything For Fashion, Even Wearing Incontinence Pads

Kim Kardashian is ready to do anything for fashion! “I don’t care about comfort, I don’t care what I have to do,” she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres, as relayed People. “Even if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom. I don’t care what I have to do,” she hammered home, adding that she’s not kidding.

“I bought adult diapers when I passed the bar, because I didn’t know how it was, and I thought I had to sit for eight hours,” she added.

And it must be admitted that, sometimes, Kim Kardashian’s outfits raise questions about their practicality…