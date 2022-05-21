Entertainment

Adriana Lima emulates Rihanna and boasts of pregnancy in Cannes in the sexiest way

The Brazilian, who is expecting her third child, has dazzled on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival with a black dress that reveals her tummy.

Pregnancy codes in the world of fashion are changing. If years ago the maternity options were reduced to denim overalls and generally ‘oversize’ garments, in recent times the wardrobe limits for those sweet 9 months have been blown up. A large part of the “blame” for this lies with the singer Rihanna, who since she announced that she was expecting her first child with rapper A $ AP Rocky, not a day goes by that she does not surprise us with an even more daring and sexy look. than the previous one.

Nevertheless, Adriana Lima did not want to be less, and Yesterday she demonstrated on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival that you can opt for a sexy and elegant outfit that shows off your tummy and elevates the maternity concept to a level unknown until now.. Thus, she chose a sensual design with long sleeves and a V-neckline with a large cut-out in the belly area, which leaves her completely exposed and makes her the star of the look.

This is not the first time that we see her showing off her baby bump in this sexy way, since just a few weeks ago we saw her at the Alexander Wang fashion show, where she climbed onto the catwalk with her tummy exposed and a dark ‘dominatrix’ look. Since the announcement of her pregnancy, the former Victoria’s Secret angel had hardly been seen at public events or on the networks, so her presence at the Los Angeles parade caused a sensation. There she shared the catwalk with colleagues such as Alessandra Ambrosio or Candice Swanepoel, who met to the return of designer Alexander Wangsidelined from the fashion world since 2019 after sexual assault allegations forced him to take a two-year break.

In this way the top followed in the footsteps of other models that had boasted of tummy in a fashion ‘show’ throughout her career, like Lily Aldrige, Irina Shayk, Coco Rocha or Heidi Klum, who recently confessed that she walked the catwalk 4 months pregnant for Victoria’s Secret.

But perhaps the greatest influence has been Rihanna, the woman who is revolutionizing maternity fashion in recent months through transparencies, ‘crop tops’ and impossible necklines.

