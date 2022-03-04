Adriana Lima shows her pregnancy “tummy” for the first time at the age of 40

Adriana Lima surprised to announce her third pregnancy at age 40, a couple of weeks ago. Recently, the renowned and outstanding Brazilian supermodel attended as a guest the parade of the French brand Balmainby the creative director Olivier Rousteig during Paris Fashion Week.

For the occasion, Adriana Lima chose to wear a neat and tight black dress that framed her baby bump perfectly and in the most tender way, a long-sleeved design with a high neck, which she accompanied with a pair of golden sneakers.

Regarding her beauty look, it should be noted that the Brazilian opted for something naturalwore her hair down with some waves, while her makeup was neutral with nude tones and bright lips.

The supermodel came to balmain fashion show from the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, by the hand of her partner Andre Lemmers IIIwith whom he tenderly posed touring his belly.

Adriana Lim at the Balmain fashion show.

Adriana Lim at the Balmain fashion show.

Adriana Lima pregnant at 40

The Brazilian supermodel announced her third pregnancy on TikTok in which he surprised his partner with the news, and explaining that in the past he liked to scare her and now it was her turn to do so.

Adriana Lim at the Balmain fashion show.

Adriana Lima is the mother of two girls, Valentina, 12 years old, and Sienna, 9 years old., fruit of his relationship with Marko Jaric; she is now expecting her third baby, whose gender is still unknown.