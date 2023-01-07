Adriana Meza Torres: the alleged wife of the son of Chapo Guzmán – People – Culture

The capture of Ovidio “El ratón” Guzmán, son and successor of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán as head of the Sinaloa Cartelcontinues to give the world something to talk about.

And it is that, in the last hours, the name of Adriana Meza Torres, who would be the wife of the recently captured drug trafficker, has become relevant.

(You may be interested in: ‘I discovered the dark past of the love I met on Facebook and he asked me to marry’).

Meza, who would have the nickname “The new queen of the Sinaloa cartel,” is the daughter of Raúl Meza Ontiveros, who was a lieutenant of “El Mayo” Zambada, and who was known in the criminal organization as “M-6.” Likewise, she would be the sister of Raúl Torres Meza, known as ‘El mini M-6’according to the Mexican newspaper ‘El Universal’.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) of Mexico had it in its sights since 2019, when the famous ‘Culiacanazo’ occurred, the day on which ‘El ratón’ was captured for the first time. On that date, the bank accounts of the Mexican citizen were frozen.

In her defense, Meza said before the justice of the Aztec country that she, in reality, was dedicated to agriculture, at the same time that she was looking for some protection so that her accounts were unfrozen. However, you would not have obtained this benefit due to the lack of tax returns on your part.

(Also read: “Stay doing concerts”: Adamari López fights with ex-publicist of Bad Bunny).

In social networks there is numerous content about her, in which you can see how she lives surrounded by luxuries and comforts, wearing expensive dresses and always made up.

All this happened during the presidential term of Enrique Peña Nieto; government which had the clear intention of freezing Meza’s bank accounts, presuming that the woman did have a sentimental relationship with Ovidio Guzmán.

(Also: Emotional video: firefighters celebrate a young man’s birthday because no one went to his party).

Meza, on the other hand, argued in his defense that the evidence indicating any relationship of his bank accounts with illegal economies is non-existent, therefore the freezing of his finances violated the right of free development of his economy, which he reaffirmed that based on agriculture, says the same newspaper.

However, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) assured that her finances would be correlated with an organization called ‘Los Chapitos’, made up of the brothers Alfredo and Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, as well as her alleged husband and brother Jesús Guzmán. López, since he would have acted as a name lender, according to ‘El Universal’.

Despite this, in October 2022, a judge ordered the investigation to be considered without reason, after transactions in the form of checks and proof of payment of his work in corn crops between 2012 and 2015 were known.

More news

This was the life of ‘Alfredillo’, son of ‘Chapo’ Guzmán, in Medellín

The videos of the war that unleashed the capture of Ovidio Guzmán in Culiacán

Video: plane passengers are covered in shots after the capture of the son of ‘Chapo’

After the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, Culiacán and Sinaloa are on alert for violence

New love in sight? Angelina Jolie would have a new boyfriend

JUAN MARTIN MURILLO HERRERA

*With information from El Universal / Mexico (GDA)