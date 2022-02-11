Adriana Riccio, Flavio Insinna’s girlfriend / A love born in TV studios

Falling in love in the workplace it is not that impossible, indeed it is more widespread than one might think. Staying in close contact for several hours throughout the day gives birth to a harmony which can become more and more important can lead to feelings that go beyond what can happen between colleagues. Famous people are no exception, but indeed there are several examples that testify to how this can happen. This is the case, for example, of Amadeus e Giovanna Civitillowho met while both were working at “The legacy“, But also of the current host of the Raiuno quiz, Flavio Insinna.

While being particularly careful to keep his private life away from the curious, the artist has been engaged for some years now. The first meeting with his current partner, Adriana Ricciodates back to 2016, when he was at the helm of “Your business“. In reality, she was a competitor representing the Veneto and triggered a love at first sight in him, which was immediately reciprocated.

Adriana Riccio and the relationship with her boyfriend Flavio Insinna: a very strong love

Insinna rarely gives interviews in which he talks about his private life, but precisely for this reason when it happens they acquire even more value. And in the past he paused to talk about how important his Adriana is for him: “IS a woman who gives you a strength that I can’t define. Qhen he leaves and goes to visit his family in the north, the house goes out. But really everything goes out: the garden becomes sad, the colored things we have at home become dark and gloomy. And when he comes back, everything turns on again. It radiates something that only she has, it gives off a light: But I would like a little of my smile to reach her, I don’t want to be just the part that just takes. I’m like Jack Nicholson in ‘Something Has Changed’: she gives me that urge to take the pills to be a better man ”.

Despite the strong bond between them, marriage doesn’t seem to be in their plans. The two are doing well and seem not to feel the need to seal this relationship with what they call a contract.

