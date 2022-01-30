Adriana Riccio: who is Flavio Insinna’s partner, age, career, job, curiosity, private life, children

TOdriana Riccio is known in the world of television and entertainment in general for being the companion of Flavio Insinna, the well-known landlord of Rathe. In her life Adriana has always been very reserved and has never been interested in the world of entertainment. You met Flavio on TV, however, and exactly inside the Your Business program, where she took part as a competitor while he was the conductor. But what do we know about her and her private life?

Adriana RIccio, who is Flavio Insinna’s girlfriend

The conductor has always been very reserved and for this reason we don’t have much information about him. Even less on his current partner, that isor Adriana RIccio, who met the conductor in the business of your business, in February 2016. She seems to have been participating in the show as a competitor from the Veneto region, winning 36 thousand euros. It was during that program that love at first sight took place. The couple have been together for several years now even though their relationship has been a secret for some time at the behest of both. The reason? Definitely avoid gossip.

Flavio’s past

The conductor in the past is stengaged to the television author Mariagrazia Dragani. It seems that the two were also very close to the wedding, but then they would have ended their relationship. However, neither of them has ever explained what these real reasons are. The conductor on one occasion seems to have said “I’m not engaged and I’m serene, the fact remains that if the right opportunity presented itself I would gladly take it. The truth is that I’m a complicated type ”.

Curiosities about Adriana

We know that Adriana is very passionate about sport practically always. He has been practicing boxing and taekwondo at a competitive level for years. In the course of an interview, the well-known conductor seems to have explained that he does not feel the need to have children. “Having had a fantastic family, I didn’t want to build a ‘broken’ one. With an absent father, who leaves and departs, and is not there when the children study, play, grow up “. Qhis words still stated some time ago. In short, it is not known whether Adriana has actually managed to change the well-known conductor’s mind in recent years. At the moment it is certain that the couple did not have any children.

“She’s a woman who gives you strength that I can’t describe,” he said recently, “When she visits her folks up north, the house shuts down. But everything goes out: the garden becomes sad, all our colorful things at home become gloomy and dark.

And when do they come back? Everything lights up again ”. He attributes this to Adriana’s maternal instinct – the way she radiates something that only she has and that helps him feel “at peace with everyone”. Flavio Insinna admits that he is not able to be as good as Adriana, but he wants her smile to reach her to grow together –

“I’m not at Adriana’s level, I never will be,” he added before signing on to just be part of someone else – someone who takes without giving anything in return. As Jack Nicholson says in ‘Something Has Changed’, “She makes me want these pills – to become a better man”.