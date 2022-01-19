Adriano Celentano and Gianna Nannini asked Simulmondo about video games based on them – Nerd4.life

Adriano Celentano And Gianna Nannini they wanted to become the protagonists of video games. It should have been to develop them Simulmondo, historical Italian software house active in the 80s and 90s. It was the latter’s Facebook account that revealed this curiosity:

“Do you know that Gianna Nannini and Adriano Celentano wanted a videogame by Simulmondo?“Simulmondo wrote on social media, who then also explained why nothing was done about it:”But we didn’t have time to do it. We were already doing that of Bud Spencer (one of the nicest and most humble people I’ve ever met) …”

Adriano Celentano in the picture

The game in question is We are angels, a two-dimensional platform game for PC developed by Simulmondo and published in Italy by Admedia in 1997.

Simulmondo also revealed which genres Celentano and Nannini would like. The first, who according to his wife Claudia Mori is a great video game enthusiast, would have contented himself with being the hero of a platform Super Mario Bros. Nannini, on the other hand, would have liked to be the protagonist of a Tomb Raider-like adventure game. In short, he wanted to be a novella Lara Croft: “Gianna wanted something like Lara Croft (you said nothing for 1997). Gianna came several times to my office in Viale Berti Pichat. A nice woman with an energy that Angelina Jolie dreams of at night … By the way, a martial arts expert …”

Gianna Nannini in the picture

Simulmondo’s Facebook account has recently become very active. Who knows is it not true that he wants to return to the market.