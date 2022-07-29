Adriano Espaillat reacts to purchase of Spirit by JetBlue

The Democratic representative of New York, Adriano Espaillat, reacted to the announcement made by the airline JetBlue of the acquisition of the company flights of low cost Spirit for the sum of 3,800 million dollars.

Espaillat said: “Interesting how JetBlue it can part with $3.8 billion to become America’s fifth-largest airline, but it can’t make good use of $2 billion in government aid to improve its services and lower skyrocketing airfares. flights”.

Espaillat’s statement was through his Twitter account.

The American legislator of Dominican origin thus questioned the service offered by the airline that has flights direct to the Dominican Republic and that is being harshly questioned by citizens Dominicans due to the constant inconveniences that it has presented in recent months.

Recently, the president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, Alfredo Pacheco, asked the Government to consider withdrawing the license of flights to Dominican territory JetBlue after a bad experience on a flight between the country and Puerto Rico.

“Perhaps the IDAC and the Civil Aviation Board will take action on this matter. I recommend the Dominican government to cancel Jet Blue’s license, because of what the Dominicans”, Pacheco said.

For this Thursday, July 28, a demonstration of Dominicans in New York in Time Square, at 4:00 pm.

