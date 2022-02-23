Adriano Espaillat reacts to the situation in Russia and Ukraine

During the last hours there have been several personalities from different fields who have reacted to the situation that is happening between Russia and Ukrainethe representative in Congress, Adriano Espaillatwas not far behind, and through a press release he made clear his position on what is happening.

“I condemn Putin’s blatant attack on the freedom and security of Ukraine, a sovereign and independent country. We will seek unity where Putin seeks division, and we will spread the truth to counter disinformation from him,” Rep. Espaillat said.

He stated that, after World War II, various people from different countries came together to create the United Nations. “The United Nations they were formed to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war and to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights. It is important to highlight that our international system is based on the principle of the sovereign equality of all nations”, he expressed.

He asserts that Vladimir Putin’s desire to return to an era of conquest and violence threatens the security of UkraineEurope and the world in general.

Congressman Espaillat said that the values ​​and principles of the UN Charter must be protected to ensure that people live in a peaceful world with freedom and equality.

“Appeasement policies did not stop the dictators authoritarians with expansionist views in the 20th century, and they won’t stop them now. We must work together with our allies to hold Putin and the Russian government accountable, prevent the escalation of the conflict, and preserve our international legal system.” concluded Espaillat.