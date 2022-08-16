Adriano Espaillat, the most powerful politician in Manhattan

Representative from New York’s 13th District and Congressman Adriano Espaillat tops the list of most powerful politicians from Manhattan.

The list of the 100 most powerful is published each year by City & State magazine, specialized in political journalism. Adriano is the first undocumented Dominican immigrant to become a United States Congressman.

#1 on Manhattan’s 100 Most Powerful list @CityAndStateNY. I am honored to be recognized for my work in Manhattan and promise to continue to be a voice for NY-13 and the residents of our city,” Espaillat wrote after receiving the news.

The Dominican, who is seeking re-election as a congressman this year, was elected as a representative for the first time in 2016. In the House of Representatives, he serves as a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Committee on Small Companies. He is also a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC).

“As the first undocumented immigrant to serve in Congress, Rep. Adriano Espaillat has played a key role in immigration policy at the national level. In April, he met with President Joe Biden to try to ease COVID-19 border restrictions and introduced a bill to give undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship,” City & State writes about Espaillat.

“But Espaillat wields even more influence in his home district in northern Manhattan and the Bronx, where he supports Dominican-American candidates like George Álvarez, who unseated an incumbent in the Democratic Assembly primary, and backs challengers against incumbent state senators Robert Jackson and Gustavo Rivera,” the magazine continues.

Other Dominicans

A few places further down, the Dominicans Shaun Abreu, Christopher Marte and Carmen de la Rosa, share the 25th position on the list of the 100 most powerful. All three were backed by Adriano Espaillat in his political campaigns for councillors.

De La Rosa is the first woman and first Dominican to become a councilwoman for New York’s 10th Ward, which runs through areas of Washington Heights, Inwood and Marble Hill, neighborhoods inhabited primarily by Dominicans.

While Shaun Abreu represents the 7th District of New York, which covers areas of Washington Heights and the Manhattan Valley.

“The new generation of New York City Council members from Manhattan couldn’t be more diverse. Councilwoman Carmen De La Rosa, from Northern Manhattan, is a prominent ally of Rep. Adriano Espaillat, another Dominican American. However, she made her own mark promoting worker protection as a member of the Assembly before joining the council this year, and now chairs the council’s Labor and Civil Service Committee,” the magazine wrote about the Dominican.

“Another Espaillat protégé is Councilman Shaun Abreu, who represents a Northern Manhattan borough…and Councilman Christopher Marte relied on his grassroots activism to secure his lower Manhattan seat,” they write of Abreu and Marte.