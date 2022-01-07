Adriano shines at CES 2022: the innovative gadget recycles old smartphones in hubs for the smart home

From Turin Domethics comes the innovative Adriano gadget, designed to transform old smartphones and tablets into a hub for the smart home

The smartphone oi Tablet abandoned in the drawer because they are no longer in use they still have some use. Under this belief the kickstarter campaign of the very Italian Domethics, which with its unpublished “Adriano”Aims to turn old mobile devices into perfect ones smart home controller.

The project takes off in conjunction with the CES 2022 in Las Vegas, forge of technological innovations and ideas in the name of sustainability (see, for example, the Samsung solar powered remote control). AND Adriano of Domethics wants to combine both aspects, giving new life to technological products otherwise trashed because they are no longer in step with the times, old and obsolete.

Behind a name of absolute tricolor matrix takes shape a device that was designed to transform old smartphones and tablets into powerful and cheap Home automation gateway, controlling all the devices of the smart home through the dedicated app. The smart home is grinding interesting numbers, as demonstrated by a recent Doxa / Politecnico di Milano study, according to which smart devices are now found in 41% of homes.

How Adriano works

Similar in appearance to a docking station, Adriano is embellished with integrated back-up batteries, a device that allows you to bypass any (and physiological) aging problems of mobile devices, whose autonomy could be irremediably compromised due to exhausted batteries after several recharging cycles. The Domethics project made inroads at CES 2022, to the point of receiving the recognition ofInnovation Award Honoree 2022 in the Smart Home category.

The potential of Adriano on the other hand, they are infinite and take advantage of the ZigBee, Z-wawe radio connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi in the gateway to ensure full compatibility with the iOT devices in circulation. By communicating with all the smart devices present in our homes, it will allow save up to 30% of your bills thanks to an optimization of electricity consumption and intelligent management of air conditioning. It is also capable of handling devices for the safety of the environments: the integrated motion sensors will perceive any intrusions and will automatically activate the camera of the connected device so as to allow remote monitoring of the home.

There Kickstarter campaign has already started and will be valid until next February 4th, allowing interested parties to purchase Adriano at discounted prices (69 euros for early bird contributors), with a 30% saving on the list price, which will be 89 euros. Three kits are provided: lo Starter Kit sold at a cost of 70 euros (instead of 99 euros), theHealth Kit at 79 euros (instead of 109 euros) and finally the Van Life at 115 euros (instead of the 149 euros originally foreseen), designed mostly for second homes.