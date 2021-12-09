Adriano, the Domethics solution to revolutionize the approach to the smart home

The smart home market is growing, driven above all by the spread of Amazon and Google voice assistants, which represent the simplest and most effective interface: the voice. Today it is possible to buy hundreds of different devices and sensors to automate practically every detail of the house: lighting, heating, motorized shutters, surveillance systems, smart sockets, appliances (fridge, oven, washing machine), even the entrance door and the bell, if you decide to use a smart lock. The problem is to get all these objects to talk together, which very often rely on their own hub.

There have been attempts to create open ecosystems based on universal hubs, as in the case of SmarThings, which was acquired by Samsung and transformed it into its semi-open system, or Fibaro, an advanced solution for the smart home that can connect to virtually any smart device or sensor, regardless of the manufacturer and protocol used. Unfortunately, they are not perfect: either they are not completely open (LG washing machines cannot be controlled with the Samsung system, for example) or they are complex to configure, so much so that they require the support of an expert during the setup phase. Most importantly, these hubs ‘age’ over time, and may not support emerging new technologies.

Domethics is an Italian startup that wants to enter this market but with a completely different approach: an open hub, extremely cheap and simple to set up. The hub in question is called Adriano and it has a unique feature: it doesn’t have a real processor inside. In fact, it merely acts as an interface with devices and sensors, delegating the calculations to a common smartphone or tablet. The goal is to give a new life to the many cell phones that lie unused in the drawers, outclassed by the new models. A 3 or 4 year old phone may not meet our needs for everyday use, but it is powerful enough to manage the smart home and act as surveillance cameras if needed.

Adriano, the gadget that gives superpowers to old smartphones

Adriano is a small hub that uses the computing power of an Android smartphone or tablet, even if not very recent, to manage all the functions of a smart home. The only requirement is that an Android version higher than 4 is installed, and therefore supports the BLE protocol, Bluetooth Low Energy. Adriano uses the phone to connect to the Internet via the WI-Fi or cellular network (the latter can also function as a backup connection in case there are problems with the main line) and includes the necessary to interface with gadgets and sensors: supports Bluetooth, as already mentioned, but also the most used wireless standards in home automation: NFC, ZigBee (the one used by Philips Hue, to understand) e Z-Wave. It also includes a microphone, so you can control it (in the future) with your voice, and a TOF proximity sensor (Time of Flight). If you are at a distance of about 50 cm, it activates the phone screen, while approaching further, about 20 cm, it automatically answers the call. Another built-in sensor detects movement, and can be used to trigger recording from the smartphone camera (but also to turn on a light) when someone passes the hub.

??The best interface is the one that isn’t there??, he explains Mirko Bretto, COO of Domethics, underlining that the goal is to make life easier for users, even those less used to technology, for example the elderly. In fact, the startup’s goal is not only to spread Adriano among technology enthusiasts, but also to use him as a hub to provide telemedicine services, naturally integrated with other devices such as smartwatches, now advanced enough to measure numerous body parameters: heart rate, oxygenation, blood pressure and so on. To ensure operation in any condition, Adriano is also equipped with batteries: in the event of a power failure (and consequently Wi-Fi connectivity), it will continue to work and send data via the 4G or 5G connection of the mobile phone to which is associated.

The smartphone will then become the real ?? brain ?? thinking, and will take care of both communications and orchestrating all connected peripherals and sensors. Finally, the camera integrated in the phone can be used for surveillance, as well as for video calls. From this point of view, Domethics has paid close attention to the issue of privacy: when Adriano sends an audio / video stream captured by the smartphone, the screen will turn on to show the stream. Security is also guaranteed by the fact that Adriano integrates a chip to encrypt data, a fundamental aspect, especially if it is used in the medical field or for surveillance.

Adriano: all ready for launch

??At the moment the hardware is final, while the firmware is 95% ready??, says Bretto. ??We are working on the app, which will be 80% complete by CES 2022, where we will present the product??. The official launch, on the other hand, is scheduled for Q1 of 2022, but Adriano has already obtained the Innovation Award Honoree, awarded to the most innovative products among those to be presented at the Las Vegas event. Initially, the first to receive it will be the early adopters, those who will finance the campaign on Kickstarter (which will be active from 5 January), but at the same time Domethics is making agreements with other companies that could integrate it as a bundle with their products. Initially the reference market will be the Italian one, to then point to the EU and the rest of the world when agreements with connectivity partners will be signed. The final price is not yet defined, but the range will be between 70 and 80 euros, therefore very affordable.

Although not yet affordable, Bratti already has the key ideas for future developments. The first step will be the integration with the voice assistants, Amazon and Google in the first place, and Adriano is equipped with an expansion port so as to be able to expand its functionality, for example in the case of new wireless protocols in addition to BLE, ZigBee and Z-Wave, NFC.

Looking even further ahead, Bratti underlines how Adriano’s obvious evolution is integration with Smart TVs, which are now increasingly popular in users’ homes. Looking even further, the next step will be dematerialisation: integrating Adriano into the furnishing elements.

Sustainability, an important issue for Domethics

??In Europe alone, there are some 700 million old smartphones left in drawers??, underlines Bratti, explaining how Adriano can also have positive effects on the environment, reducing the ??e-waste (electronic waste). ??Extending the lifespan of three smartphones for a year has the same effect on the environment as planting a tree??. The choice to use an old phone as the ?? brain ?? di Adriano therefore has more advantages: it reduces the cost of hardware, guarantees future expandability and, not negligible, contributes to environmental sustainability. Bratti also explains how to date in Italy the number of phones purchased by retailers is approximately 100,000 units higher than those actually sold to end users. Of course, these devices are not thrown away, but continue to turn from one seller to another, in an attempt to resell them to different market segments, perhaps at more aggressive prices. A non-negligible cost for the environment, considering the impact of transport on pollution. Here, among Bratti’s ambitions there is also that of entering into agreements with producers so as to be able to distribute these unsold phones in a bundle with Adriano.