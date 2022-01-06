Tech

Adriano transforms old smartphones and tablets into hubs for the smart home

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 38 2 minutes read

It starts with the presentation at CES 2022 the Kickstarter campaign for Adriano, an IoT device from the Italian company Domethics that promises to offer new life to old smartphones or tablets, turning them into real hubs for controlling smart devices at home. Here’s what it is.

The Kickstarter campaign will last until February 4th, and will allow super early birds and early birds to purchase the device, saving up to 45% on the list price. It is also possible to choose one of the different kits provided: the Starter Kit, the Healthy Kit or the Van Life.

Adriano arrives, to transform old smartphones and tablets into hubs for the smart home

Adriano is a device that transforms old smartphones and tablets into new and powerful home automation gateways, capable of managing any smart device through the dedicated app and capable, thanks to its back-up batteries that are combined with those of mobile phones, to operate without electricity and surf without wifi on 4 and 5 G networks.

Adriano The “super early bird” contributors will have a price of 49 euros and of 69 euros for the “early birds”, who will be able to save 45% and 23% respectively on the list price, equal to 89 euros. There are also three kits: the Starter Kit, sold for € 43, the Health Kit for € 40 and the Van Life, designed for mobility, second homes and campers, which will cost € 60.

Adriano arrives, to transform old smartphones and tablets into hubs for the smart home

Adriano will manage all the smart devices in the house, from gates to electric shutters, from air quality to household appliances, also managing the safety of the rooms. In the event of an intrusion, in fact, Adriano’s motion sensors turn on the cell phone room to monitor the home.

Adriano, will allow you to save up to 30% on bills, thanks to the smart management of heating, cooling and also thanks to the management of electricity consumption. This is because it will allow you to manage smart thermostats, smart thermo valves, light bulbs or electrical sockets, all controlled by radio, to eliminate any inefficiencies present in the home.

Adriano arrives, to transform old smartphones and tablets into hubs for the smart home

Not only that, Adriano proposes itself as a device capable of assisting users with mild disabilities, as well as the elderly, revealing itself to be a valuable support tool for home assistants and all structures that deal with elderly care. Adriano collects information related to well-being and health, to be sent to the general practitioner or to a specialized operations center.

Adriano transforms old smartphones and tablets into hubs for the smart home

Naturally, the Turin Domethics team behind the project has taken into consideration privacy and sensitive data, which remain safe by encrypting information at the hardware level, as soon as they are collected by the sensors.

Compatibility with the iOT fleet on the market is ensured with the presence of ZigBee, Z-wave, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi radios in the gateway.

If you want to finance the project and secure Adriano to give new life to old smartphones and tablets, the link to follow is directly this.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 38 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

PS5, system update available: the update 21.02-04.50.00 arrives

December 1, 2021

Amazon, an avalanche of offers today and many ideas for Christmas gifts

4 weeks ago

negative financial results, but Final Fantasy 14 does not disappoint – Nerd4.life

November 5, 2021

Ubisoft + also on PS5 and PS4? Here is Ubisoft’s answer – Nerd4.life

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button