Adriano transforms old smartphones and tablets into hubs for the smart home

It starts with the presentation at CES 2022 the Kickstarter campaign for Adriano, an IoT device from the Italian company Domethics that promises to offer new life to old smartphones or tablets, turning them into real hubs for controlling smart devices at home. Here’s what it is.

The Kickstarter campaign will last until February 4th, and will allow super early birds and early birds to purchase the device, saving up to 45% on the list price. It is also possible to choose one of the different kits provided: the Starter Kit, the Healthy Kit or the Van Life.

Adriano is a device that transforms old smartphones and tablets into new and powerful home automation gateways, capable of managing any smart device through the dedicated app and capable, thanks to its back-up batteries that are combined with those of mobile phones, to operate without electricity and surf without wifi on 4 and 5 G networks.

Adriano The “super early bird” contributors will have a price of 49 euros and of 69 euros for the “early birds”, who will be able to save 45% and 23% respectively on the list price, equal to 89 euros. There are also three kits: the Starter Kit, sold for € 43, the Health Kit for € 40 and the Van Life, designed for mobility, second homes and campers, which will cost € 60.

Adriano will manage all the smart devices in the house, from gates to electric shutters, from air quality to household appliances, also managing the safety of the rooms. In the event of an intrusion, in fact, Adriano’s motion sensors turn on the cell phone room to monitor the home.

Adriano, will allow you to save up to 30% on bills, thanks to the smart management of heating, cooling and also thanks to the management of electricity consumption. This is because it will allow you to manage smart thermostats, smart thermo valves, light bulbs or electrical sockets, all controlled by radio, to eliminate any inefficiencies present in the home.

Not only that, Adriano proposes itself as a device capable of assisting users with mild disabilities, as well as the elderly, revealing itself to be a valuable support tool for home assistants and all structures that deal with elderly care. Adriano collects information related to well-being and health, to be sent to the general practitioner or to a specialized operations center.

Naturally, the Turin Domethics team behind the project has taken into consideration privacy and sensitive data, which remain safe by encrypting information at the hardware level, as soon as they are collected by the sensors.

Compatibility with the iOT fleet on the market is ensured with the presence of ZigBee, Z-wave, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi radios in the gateway.

If you want to finance the project and secure Adriano to give new life to old smartphones and tablets, the link to follow is directly this.