Adrien Brody said no to ‘Lord of the Rings’ and regretted it – Magazine

The acting career is full of roles that you choose not to play, for one reason or another: some choices, however, you regret, such as happened to Adrien Brody about the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy. Peter Jackson had in fact offered him a part “linked to the world of the Hobbits”. He said no, then he went to the cinema to see the first film in the saga, ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, and at one point his girlfriend at the time turned to him, saying, “You really gave up working on it. ?! “. During a chat with GQ, Adrien Brody confessed “I felt very stupid”.

Not just Adrien Brody

It is not taken for granted that the saying “common pain, half joy” corresponds to the truth, but, to partial consolation of Adrien Brody, it must be admitted that he is not the only one to have gone wrong. Here, for example, are some cases of colleagues who have more than one reason to regret the choice not to participate in a film, which in some cases earned an Oscar and in all of them led to enormous successes, both from the public and from the critics.

– ‘Forrest Gump’: John Travolta gave up the role then went to Tom Hanks

– ‘Pretty Woman’: Burt Reynolds stepped down from the role that went to Richard Gere

– ‘The silence of the lambs’: Michelle Pfeiffer gave up the role that went to Jodie Foster

– ‘Revenge of the blondes’: Christina Applegate gave up the role that went to Reese Witherspoon

– ‘The Matrix’: Will Smith gave up the role then went to Keanu Reeves

– ‘Titanic’: Gwyneth Paltrow gave up the role then went to Kate Winslet

– ‘Footloose’: Tom Cruise gave up the role then went to Kevin Bacon

– ‘La La Land’: Emma Watson gave up the role then went to Emma Stone

– ‘Shakespeare in Love’: Julia Roberts gave up the role which went to Gwyneth Paltrow

– ‘Star Wars’: Burt Reynolds stepped down from the role that went to Harrison Ford

– ‘Gladiator’: Mel Gibson dropped the role which went to Russell Crowe

– 'Monster's Ball – The Shadow of Life': Angela Bassett gave up the role then went to Halle Berry









