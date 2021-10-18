News

Adrien Brody said no to ‘Lord of the Rings’ and regretted it – Magazine

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody

The acting career is full of roles that you choose not to play, for one reason or another: some choices, however, you regret, such as happened to Adrien Brody about the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy. Peter Jackson had in fact offered him a part “linked to the world of the Hobbits”. He said no, then he went to the cinema to see the first film in the saga, ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, and at one point his girlfriend at the time turned to him, saying, “You really gave up working on it. ?! “. During a chat with GQ, Adrien Brody confessed “I felt very stupid”.

Not just Adrien Brody

It is not taken for granted that the saying “common pain, half joy” corresponds to the truth, but, to partial consolation of Adrien Brody, it must be admitted that he is not the only one to have gone wrong. Here, for example, are some cases of colleagues who have more than one reason to regret the choice not to participate in a film, which in some cases earned an Oscar and in all of them led to enormous successes, both from the public and from the critics.

‘Forrest Gump’: John Travolta gave up the role then went to Tom Hanks
‘Pretty Woman’: Burt Reynolds stepped down from the role that went to Richard Gere
‘The silence of the lambs’: Michelle Pfeiffer gave up the role that went to Jodie Foster
‘Revenge of the blondes’: Christina Applegate gave up the role that went to Reese Witherspoon
‘The Matrix’: Will Smith gave up the role then went to Keanu Reeves
‘Titanic’: Gwyneth Paltrow gave up the role then went to Kate Winslet
‘Footloose’: Tom Cruise gave up the role then went to Kevin Bacon
‘La La Land’: Emma Watson gave up the role then went to Emma Stone
‘Shakespeare in Love’: Julia Roberts gave up the role which went to Gwyneth Paltrow
‘Star Wars’: Burt Reynolds stepped down from the role that went to Harrison Ford
‘Gladiator’: Mel Gibson dropped the role which went to Russell Crowe
‘Monster’s Ball – The Shadow of Life’: Angela Bassett gave up the role then went to Halle Berry




© All rights reserved

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

799
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
671
News

Cinema, all films out in October
623
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
571
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
515
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
454
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
444
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
409
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
373
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
302
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top