Adrien, the 18-year-old footballer who died on the pitch who saved the lives of four people with his organs

Had 18 years Adrien Sandjo, a promising footballer who died after an illness on the pitch last year December 22, at the under 19 meeting at the Beppe Viola in Turin. The impossible was attempted for him but there was nothing to be done. Reanimated with defibrillator (the 118 doctor tried to revive him for over 30 minutes, ed), died 24 hours later in the hospital. Her family, today, decided to authorize the donation of organs: her mother wanted them to be donated to people awaiting transplantation, as she writes today. Republic. And so Adrien’s liver, corneas and kidneys will save at least four patients. Several messages arrived from the world of youth football for his untimely death: «At 18 you must have many of those dreams that simple drawers are not enough to contain. You have to cultivate your passions so that, one day, it can become your everything. You have to be able to break the world or, at least, try. You have to give shape to that thought of a child: “when I grow up I will do…” », reads one of the messages of condolence from the sports clubs of Piedmont.

His case recalls Eriksen’s illness at the European Championships

Adrien knew what he wanted to do “when he grew up”. His secret dream was to be a footballer, he had no doubts, and the match of Wednesday 22 December it was for him a beginning, a first success. The young man had been called up for the match of the under 19 regional representative together with another player of Cit Turin. “We met for the company’s Christmas dinner on Monday. He was over the moon about that call-up. We all still have the sound of his cry of joy in our ears, we had even recorded it with our mobile phones, ”says Angelo Frau, president of Cit Turin. What happened to Adrien, who suddenly collapsed on the pitch, brings to mind what happened at the European Championships when an illness hit the Danish footballer Christian Eriksen. Out of danger, after the surgery and the installation of a cardiac defibrillator, the doctors have established that he can no longer play with the Nerazzurri shirt.

