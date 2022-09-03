Adult love: three movies to watch if you liked the drama that is trending on Netflix

Netflix surprised its subscribers again with the psychological thriller adult love (Loving Adults). The Danish film premiered a few days ago on the streaming platform and quickly climbed to the top of the Top 10.

The film is based on the novel Until death do us part (Kærlighed for voksne) by Anna Ekberg. The story revolves around Leonora and Christian, a marriage that seems to have a perfect life and relationship and they have a teenage son. However, not everything is what it seems. When she finds out that her husband is having an affair, they both go to extreme measures to get what they want.

The drama stars Dar Salim and Sonja Richter.

By focusing on the motives that drive each part of the marriage, the movie explores the complex nature and reasons for marriage and the meaning of love from a more raw and twisted perspective. If love stories bored you and the focus of adult love You found it entertaining and captivating, below you will find three recommendations for movies with marriages, divorces and tense situations, even criminal ones.

Lady Macbeth (2016)

With Florence Pugh As the protagonist, the film narrates the life of Katherine, a woman who tries to escape from a marriage that does not generate happiness, much less love.

When her husband and father-in-law go away for an extended period of time on a trip, Katherine has the opportunity to explore her freedom and herself. She eventually meets a man with whom she begins to have an affair, until her husband and father-in-law return and she finds herself determined not to turn her life behind her. Once she’s tasted freedom she can’t go back into captivity; even if that means unleashing a string of murders.

Marriage Story (2019)

Charlie and Nicole are an artist couple with a young son who find themselves in a conflict of interest between their careers and their temperaments. He is a New York theater director and she is a Californian actress, who try to save their marriage through a therapist who plays the role of mediator. When they can’t commit to the couple they divorce and what seemed to be a very loving couple turns into a crazy duo who don’t act coherently and mix up half the family in the process.

The film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Scarlett Johansson Y Adam Driver. It is available on Netflix.

Lost (2014)

If the stories that catch you are those of failed marriages and toxic relationships, this film is the one for you. Based on the book of the same name, written by Gillian Flynn, the film focuses on Nick’s partner (Ben Affleck) and Amy (Rosamund Pike), who are in a marriage from which they want to escape.

This psychological thriller directed by David Fincher begins with the disappearance of Amy, followed by the search operation led by Nick who faces the public opinion that begins to believe that he is guilty of the disappearance, a doubt that remains almost throughout the film, with the mystery of the guilt hanging over Nick’s head. The plot-twists that run through the plot mislead even the most attentive viewer, with a dark glimpse of the double face that marriage can represent. Available on Prime Video, HBO Max and Star Plus.

