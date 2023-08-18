Adult marijuana users over age 65 – NBC Washington DC (44)

WASHINGTON, DC – Amidst colorful smoking pipes, young men with tattooed hands and giant posters depicting marijuana leaves, Willie Marby, 73, regularly refills his medical cannabis prescription at Tacoma Wellness, Washington DC’s largest dispensary. Let’s pick up

An orthopedist recommended using THC — the main psychoactive component of the cannabis plant — to ease symptoms of arthritis in her right shoulder, and now she’s part of the demographic group that has the most marijuana use in America. Growing up: People over the age of 65 years.

Marby says, “Before it was considered a drug and many people were arrested for using marijuana (…) Now we are understanding how valuable it is in treatment processes.”

And that cannabis, which is currently legal in 38 of the 50 US states and the District of Columbia, can be used to treat “every symptom of the elderly,” said a doctor and professor specializing in geriatrics at George University Washington. Mikhail Kogan explains. ,

Marijuana in its various forms, such as oil, vaporizer or edible, is the “safest drug” that Kogan prescribes to his chronic patients to treat problems such as chronic pain, insomnia, anxiety or depression.

The doctor insists, “It is safer than acetaminophen, ibuprofen and other painkillers. There has not been a single death due to cannabis.”

Over the past decade, marijuana use among older adults has been “steadily increasing,” according to a study led by New York University physicians published in 2020.

The percentage of people over the age of 65 who have recently used cannabis in the US increased from 2.4% in 2015 to 4.2% in 2018. The report pointed out that almost all of the people who used marijuana (98%) suffered from chronic diseases.

Another investigation by the University of California shows that a large proportion of the aging population turns to marijuana in search of medical treatment.

61% of the patients surveyed in this study indicated that they had used THC for the first time after the age of 61.

a personal and spiritual path

It was precisely this healing aspect that inspired Rabbi Jeffrey Kahn to establish the Tacoma Wellness Dispensary with his wife, Stephanie.

After watching his father, who died in 2005, find relief from multiple sclerosis symptoms with marijuana, Kahn decided that promoting and selling medical cannabis was his way of giving back to the community.

Kahn’s son, James, who is also a rabbi, explained in an interview after seeing his grandfather reap the benefits from marijuana that the business had arisen entirely out of personal interest, not for profit.

“When you see a family member suffering and only find the cure in a plant, you will fight for it,” James says enthusiastically, gesturing with his hands.

About a third of the clients of this dispensary are elderly people. Housed in a house with a deep blue façade, the venue is located in an upper-middle class neighborhood of the US capital and when one enters its interior they are greeted with hamsas (a symbol of protection used by Jews and Muslims) Is done by painting. ) and flags. from israel.

Seeing a rabbi run this business surrounded by marijuana buds frees many chronic patients from the stigma and “sense of shame” associated with the plant, says Kahn.

He explains, “In Genesis, we are told that God gave us everything on the planet for our use. Therefore, (marijuana) is a sacred product and can be used in a sacred way.”

Judaism “indicates that we should not suffer and that any law may be violated to avoid suffering,” he recalls.

Stigma and Criminalization

This negative perception about marijuana became more intense among the now older population during the 1970s, when the US government’s War on Drugs was at its height and a law was passed that classified it as a dangerous substance along with heroin and LSD. was included in the list.

At the federal level, cannabis remains illegal, as it has not been removed from that list, but more and more states are legalizing both medicinal and recreational use.

For Marby, who clearly exemplifies the times when you had to be “hidden” to buy marijuana, legalization is closing a circle.

“For a long time this product failed to reach the people who needed it because the government approached it for many years,” lamented the man from the state of Louisiana, located in the south of the country.

Marby laughs out loud, “It would have pissed me off if I had died and someone in heaven would tell me they finally legalized it.”

Alejandra Arredondo