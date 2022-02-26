Advance ‘furtive omicron’; scientists analyze it

The coronavirus variant widely known as “sneaky omicron” now causes more than a third of new omicron infections worldwide, but scientists don’t yet know how it might affect the future of the pandemic.

Scientists have been slowly revealing details about the strain, descended from the omicron variant known as BA.2, while cautiously watching it become more and more predominant.

“We’re all keeping an eye on BA.2 just because it’s done particularly well in some parts of the world,” including parts of Asia, Africa and Europe, said Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas.

This week, a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group recommended that public health authorities monitor it as a distinct strain of the omicron variant.

Studies suggest that it spreads faster than the original omicron and in rare cases can make people sick even if they have been infected with the omicron beforehand. There are mixed studies as to which causes more severe disease, but vaccines appear to be just as effective against it.

Case totals are falling in some places where the variant is becoming more prevalent, providing some hope that the latest version of the virus won’t cause a spike in infections again as experts try to understand more about the variant. .

WORLDWIDE SPREAD

BA.2 has been detected in more than 80 countries and all 50 states in the United States.

In a recent report, the WHO indicated that BA.2 was dominant in 18 countries and accounted for about 36% of sequenced omicron cases submitted in the most recent week to a publicly available international database in which scientists share facts about the coronavirus. That’s up from 19% two weeks earlier.