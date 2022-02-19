Advance of the bioseries starring Pablo Montero

Mezcaliente Pablo Montero will officially be Vicente Fernández

Officially Pablo Montero will be in charge of interpreting the famous Mexican singer, Vicente Fernández, in the series prepared by Televisa, all doubts were confirmed when the television plant released a preview of the production “The Last King: The Son of the People” .

In the program “Hoy” he brought to light the first advance of the series “The last king” in commemoration of the birth of Vicente Fernández, who was turning 82 years old, it was on February 17, 1940 that this ranchera music star was born , immortalizing his voice with songs like “El rey”. “For your damn love”, “This jealousy”, among others.

The 20-second promo begins with a portrait of the famous singer’s childhood, his first approaches to music and the evolution he had until he became the icon of ranchera music. “The last king: the son of the people”, is a story not authorized by the Fernández family will show a very different version of what is known until now; At the end of the audiovisual you can see the actor Pablo Montero singing the theme “El rey” in the best style of Fernández.

As we have already reviewed in Right Now, the media in Mexico would have taken the first images of the actor Pablo Montero personifying the “Charro de Huentitán”, in several photographs the finalist of La Casa de Los Famosos, Pablo Montero, interpreted as Mexican charro, his physical appearance and powerful voice made him the perfect candidate to immortalize the life of the most successful ranchera singer on the small screen. In turn, Montero also released the preview of the series through his Instagram account.

“You can sing music songs to your son or you can record thousands so that all of Mexico knows who Vicente Fernández is,” is heard in the video. Not only Montero stole the attention, but also the actress Angélica Aragón, who will return to the small screen with a starring role in the bioseries. So far it is unknown which member of the Fernández dynasty she will play, but her appearance in the preview shocked the public.

Juan Osorio will be the producer of said bioseries, although the day and time are not known for now. The production could reach the screens on March 14 at 8:30 p.m. At the moment, “The Last King: The Son of the People”, has the actor Emilio Osorio who will be in charge of personifying Alejandro Fernández Jr, the son of Alejandro Fernández and América Guinart, for his part, Vice Miranda will be Alejandro Fernández better known as the “Potrillo”; The actress Ileana Fox joins this project to play Doña Cuquita, the artist’s wife.

Alejandro Fernández spoke out against the book "The Last King" by the writer Olga Wornat, the foal expressed the following: "I can't tell you anything […] I'm going to ask you to find out. I'm worth madr * s and who is an Argentine to talk about my dad and our family? I don't want to know anything, "she said before the cameras of Venga la Alegría.





Vicente Fernández Jr., son of the ranchera music legend, assured that they are not interested in seeing the production as well and wished Pablo Montero the best in his next projects.