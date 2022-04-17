Advance other legislators and CP of the PLD will go to the People’s Force

The deputy of the People’s Force for District 2 of the National District, Tobias Crespoannounced today that other legislators and members of the Political Committee of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) will be sworn in by the former president Leonel Fernandez in the coming days.

“Recently, Rafael Castillo, deputy of the PLD of Santo Domingo Este, was sworn in, and the FP has 18 congressmen in the lower house. We started with seven and growing, this month and May there will be surprises from other fellow congressmen, including senators”, he assured.

Being interviewed in the “Solo News” program under the production of journalist Miguel Montez and transmitted by vtv Channel 32 on Sundaysindicated that they will also go to the People’s Force important members of PLD Political Committee.

“All the Boschist forces are going to unify in the VET with the aim of leading a large opposition bloc so that the former president Leonel Fernandez not only come to power, but win in the first round”, he pointed out.

Tobías Crespo said that the only candidate who has the ability to win in the first round is the former president, since he brought together 18 parties and movements, and fulfilled all of them, contrary to the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) that has not fulfilled anyone.

“The former president Fernández was responsible in his governments to all with whom he made an agreement, like the 18 parties, he fulfilled his promise and handed over his share of power. I do not “cubeo” them as this government has done. You feel in the streets a large number of people who they worked for the PRM and have not complied”, referred the veteran legislator from the capital.

Journalist Miguel Montez talks with Deputy Tobías Crespo in “Solo News”.

surveys

Tobias Crespo assured that according to polls carried out by private polling firms, the president Louis Abinader has about 39 percent in the electoral preference and the former president Leonel Fernandez between 32 and 33 percent.

“that’s why you see the attacks and desperation from the National Palace against the former president. At party level the PRM plummeted by 33 percent and the VET that started with 5 percent, already around 20 percentThat’s a great achievement,” he explained. Curly.