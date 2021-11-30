Advance payment of pensions for December 2021 in the Italian Post Office: here is the calendar from 25 November

Advance payment of pensions December 2021 Italian post office: the calendar from 25 November.

Poste Italiane announces that the pensions for the month of December, including the thirteenth, will be credited starting from Thursday 25 November for holders of a savings book, a BancoPosta account or a Postepay Evolution. Holders of a Postamat card, Carta Libretto or Postepay Evolution will be able to withdraw cash from 138 Postamat ATMs, without having to go to the counter.

In continuity with what has been done so far and with the aim of avoiding gatherings, the payment of pensions in cash will take place according to the following alphabetical shifts which may vary according to the number of days the reference Post Office is open:

Therefore, the surnames:

from A to B Thursday 25 November

from C to D Friday 26 November

from E to K Saturday morning November 27th

from L to O Monday 29 November

from P to R Tuesday 30 November

from S to Z Wednesday 1st December.

Poste Italiane also reminds that citizens aged 75 or over who receive social security benefits at the Post Offices and who normally collect their pension in cash, can request, delegating the Carabinieri to collect the pension, for the delivery of the pension at home.

The methods of advance payment of pensions are of a precautionary nature and were introduced with the primary objective of guaranteeing the protection of the health of Poste Italiane’s workers and customers. It is necessary to wear a protective mask, enter the Post Office only at the exit of the previous customer and keep a distance of at least one meter, both waiting outside and in the rooms open to the public.

Poste Italiane also reminds you that in the authorized post offices in the province of Cosenza it is possible to book your shift at the counter via WhatsApp. Requesting the electronic ticket in this way is very simple: just memorize the number 3715003715 on your smartphone and follow the instructions for booking the ticket. For offices enabled to book on WhatsApp, the possibility of booking your shift at the counter remotely has also been reactivated directly from a smartphone and tablet using the “Post Office” app or from a PC by connecting to the poste.it site, without the need to to register.

To find out about the offices authorized to book tickets remotely and for further information, you can consult the website www.poste.it or contact the toll-free number 800 00 33 22.

