Advance premiere of “Dune 2” after modification in release of Marvel movie

Production by Dune: Part Two announced this Wednesday that the film starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, will have an advance and will be released on Friday, November 3, 2023.

The modification comes after Disney announced the postponement of the launch of Dead Pool 3, The Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars Y Blade. This last film, in fact, has its production stopped before the departure of director Bassim Tariqdue to the constant changes in the filming schedule.

Thus, Blade will no longer have its premiere for November 3, 2023so the date was taken by the team of Dunes 2who initially planned to present the film on the 17th of the same month.

This is the second change of date that Warner Bros. makes to the tape inspired by Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, considering that the premiere had initially been announced for October 2023.

Dune: Part Two will continue the events of the first installment. The film will focus on the mythical journey of Paul Atreides, who becomes leader of the Fremen to free Arrakis from the Empire.