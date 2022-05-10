Advance regulation of biobanks in medical research

One of the fields in which science must advance in Colombia is the biomedical, in order to generate information and knowledge for health care. For this, biobanks that handle human tissue samples that are required in research are necessary. However, there are few in the country, although they are expected to flourish thanks to a bill that regulates their operation.

In recent governments the budget for science, technology and research has increased. However, the country is still lagging behind, even compared to others in the region, a reality that is felt in sectors such as biomedicine.

In this regard, the plenary session of the House of Representatives has at the top of today’s agenda a bill by means of which the national system of biobanks is created and their operation is regulated for biomedical, biotechnological and epidemiological research purposes.

The initiative belongs to senators Germán Varon Cotrino, Carlos Fernando Motoa Solarte and Fabián Gerardo Castillo Suárez, all three from Cambio Radical; as well as representatives Jennifer Arias Falla, from the Democratic Center; and Jairo Humberto Cristo, from Cambio Radical.

The parliamentarians point out that in Colombia the growth and strengthening of biomedical research is required to solve relevant clinical and biological problems that have a positive impact on the health and well-being of individuals, as well as the generation of knowledge for innovation and development.

They add that “in this context, there is a need to create banks of biological samples for biomedical research purposes, which allow the scientific community to efficiently access large collections of human samples, biological derivatives (DNA, cDNA, RNA, cells, proteins, among others), preserved under high quality standards and with associated information (clinical, genetic, molecular, morphological, structural data, among others)”.

There is worldwide interest in the creation and strengthening of biobanks, biobank networks and in the generation of good practice recommendations.

Some biobanks have been created in Colombia. However, most of the studies are carried out by small groups of researchers who have obtained biological samples and clinical information for a specific analysis, details the bill.

However, the authors of the initiative note, due to current scientific needs and challenges, national cooperation is required to strategically promote the creation of biobanks, their networks, and the organization of biomedical research that uses biological samples or clinical information. and associated biology.

The project, in addition to being aimed at generating a space conducive to the emergence of biobanks, regulates this activity in the country due to the high ethical and legal impact on society that the use and research with human biological samples has.

The law initiative in its motives indicates that this regulation must ensure each of the processes developed by biobanks and research that uses human biological samples and information, to guarantee respect for the rights and principles of the source subjects (identity , dignity, autonomy over donation, right to non-discrimination based on biological characteristics, among others), the protection of clinical and biological information, as well as the proper exercise in the development of these investigations.

The aforementioned bill notes that this regulation does not exist in Colombia and there is fragmented regulation of related aspects.

The text

The main purpose of this initiative is to regulate the constitution and operation of national or international public or private biobanks for biomedical research purposes to obtain, process, store, transport and transfer human biological samples, their derivatives, clinical information and associated biology.

Similarly, the National System of Biobanks, constituted by the Ministry of Health and the National Institute of Health, is created as a structure of the national health and social protection system to promote, authorize, coordinate and support the operation of biobanks. human biological samples.

This system is also conceived in order to provide the support and tools for biobanks to become national networks, in order to achieve scientific and technical cooperation for the study of diseases of interest in public health, metabolic diseases, infectious , oncological, rare diseases, healthy controls, among others.

Additionally, the project contains issues related to the creation and operation of public or private biomedical collections outside the scope of a biobank of natural or legal persons and specific research projects.

On the other hand, reference is made to the informed consent for obtaining human biological samples for biomedical research.

Because it is such a sensitive issue, the text of the bill gives special treatment to obtaining biological samples from minors, pregnant women, nursing mothers, people who do not have the capacity to express their consent, people foreigners and deceased subjects.

Finally, mention is made of the inspection, surveillance and control of the National Biobank System, biobank networks, biobanks, biomedical collections outside the scope of a biobank and specific research projects for biomedical research purposes, as well as sanctions and transitory provisions for the adequacy of this law to pre-existing biological samples.

Adjustments in the presentation

The paper for the second debate of this project was filed by the parliamentarians José Luis Correa, Mauricio Toro and Jhon Alex Murillo, who asked to process it, although they made some modifications to the text.

The initiative contemplates the transfer of biological samples that requires the prior consent of the source subject or his legal representative.

However, the paper adds that, when applicable, the consent of each of the relatives of the source subject is also required.

Similarly, the paper introduces an article on what has to do with informed consent for obtaining biological samples for research purposes, since it indicates that it must have at least the following information: purpose of the donation; responsible for the research project and the biobank; commitment of those responsible for the proper use of the samples and the confidentiality of the information.

In addition, it warns about the possibility of obtaining information related to the health of the source subject or their relatives derived from the analysis of biological samples, as well as about the power they have to take a position in relation to their communication.

It also refers to possible inconveniences derived from the donation and obtaining of a biological sample, including the possibility of being contacted again, in order to collect new data or to obtain other samples.