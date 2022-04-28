Advanced of Iván Duque coordinate visit to DR

A commission of advanced more than ten people close to President of the Republic of Colombia, Ivan Dukevisited this Wednesday the National Palace of the Dominican Republic to coordinate, together with their Dominican hosts, the reception of the president with his Dominican counterpart, Luis Abinader.

The advanced guard toured several levels of the presidential house, whose official reception will be done by President Luis Abinader this Thursdayafter Duque arrives at the International Airport of the Americas (Aila) Dr. José Francisco Peña Gómez.

The agenda that the South American president will exhaust includes a private meeting with the President Dominican and, later, a lunch where delegations from both countries will participate, reported the Communications Directorate of the Presidency.

The signing of agreements between the rulers is also planned, as well as the imposition of decorations. Afterwards, a press conference will be held.

The President from Colombia will be received at the air terminal by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Alvarez; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia in the country, Daniel Cabrales; the ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Colombia, Julius Lamband the ambassador and director of State Ceremonial and Protocol, Francisco Jose Cantizano Nadal.

His meeting with President Abinader will be on Friday 29 at 10:00 in the morningwhen the South American president arrives at the National Palace and will receive the honors corresponding to his high investiture. He will be a Military Magazine pass and a presentation of the delegations to the presidents of the Dominican Republic and the Republic of Colombia.

From there, the two leaders will go to a private audience in the presidential office of the Dominican head of state, in the government house, where officials from both countries will participate.

Then, an extended meeting of the delegations of both nations will be held in the Green Room of the Palace and at noon the heads of state will hold a signing ceremony, an award ceremony, a joint statement and a lunch.

At the end of the events in the National Palacethe ruler of Colombia and his official entourage will visit the Altar of the Fatherland, where he will lay a floral offering.

From the Altar of the Fatherland, the President Duque Márquez and his entourage will travel to the National Congress, where they will be received by the presidents of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella, and of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, and at the end they will meet in the Sessions Hall of the National Assembly.

both in the National Palace As in the National Congress, tents are set up for the reception.