Advances in personalized and precision cancer medicine lie in understanding sex and gender

The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) and the biopharmaceutical company MSDhas brought together leading experts in this field at the XIV Seminar for Journalists to offer a vision of the Diversity and Cancer, and address, among other things, gender differences with respect to this pathology. During the introduction to the seminar, the president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), Enriqueta Felip, assured that “sex and gender influence and condition not only the appearance, development and treatment of the disease, but also exposure to risk factors, such as tobacco and alcohol, so it is very important to take into account these differences, adapting strategies for cancer prevention and screening.

Also and in another order of things, Dr. Felip pointed out the need for women to achieve more management positions, both academic, research or management in the health system.

Regarding advances in cancer treatments, Enriqueta Felipe, insisted that we have shared changes, “but there is still a long way to go, although we must also highlight developments such as immunotherapy.” In this sense, he thanked the biopharmaceutical company MSD, for its support and work to achieve new therapies with which to advance in the best treatments for patients.

The executive director of the Oncology Unit of MSD Spain, Félix del Valle, asserted during the presentation of this seminar that his company has been working on research internationally for a hundred years and fifty in Spain. «We try to advance in therapies and in the evolution of new treatments thereby improving the quality of life of people. Regarding the environment of the theme of this Seminar, he announced that his company has celebrated the month of diversity and inclusion. “We must focus on diversity and cancer, we must continue in this line of work,” he assured.

And it is that, to advance on the path of Personalized and Precision Medicineone of the keys lies in understanding that both sex and gender have great weight, since genetic, epigenetic and hormonal causes condition the disease according to biological sex, while the social constructions of gender can condition the interaction between doctors and patients.

The diversity It should also be an important factor in the composition of the research teams and it is an aspect in which there is still a long way to go to achieve a greater presence of women in leadership and relevant positions in the field of Oncology in Spain.

Gender difference in research

The first of the tables held has addressed whether there is true diversity among the teams that carry out research. And it is that, in general, women are underrepresented, either in basic scientific research or at higher levels of decision-making. “In fact, only the 33% of researchers are womendespite the fact that they represent between 45% and 55% of undergraduate and master’s students, and 44% of those enrolled in doctoral programs. A noteworthy fact: the women distinguished with the Nobel Prize in scientific areas only represent 6%3 ”, warned Dr. Enriqueta Felip, who has revealed that, on the contrary, in the last 10 years more women medical oncologists than men Specifically, 126 women (51.6%) have benefited from the SEOM Grants for cancer research, compared to 118 men (48.4%).

Dr. Rosario Perona has pointed out that “one of the purposes of the modification of the Science Law published last September is to help alleviate the inequalities in research that still persist in the Spanish Science and Technology system, such as the attraction of female talent to research and innovation, especially in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; retention and support for the professional development of female researchers so that they do not abandon their scientific careers and progress at the same rate as their fellow researchers, thus achieving a presence of at least one 40% of women in all areas of the System.

“Also the institutional transformation to guarantee egalitarian, diverse and inclusive environments, wherever science is done and innovated, that are free from discrimination, gender bias, sexist behavior and sexual harassment or harassment based on sex; o the integration of the gender dimension in the projects of R+D+I and sex/gender analysis in its content”.

“It is important that the actions of the agents of the System adjust to the principles of composition and balanced presence between women and men, so that, in the group to which they are refers, people of each sex do not exceed the 60% nor less than 40%. The participation of collaborating people in selection or evaluation processes, in case of being a single person, will be of the sex less represented in the selection or evaluation body”.