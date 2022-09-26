Advances in respiratory medicine

For the second consecutive year, GSK has organized the meeting TOP 10 ATS/ERSan event that has brought together pulmonologists from all over Spain to discuss the latest scientific and clinical advances in the field of respiratory medicine.





The main communications presented this year at the international congresses of the American Thoracic Society (ATS, held in May) and the European Respiratory Society (ERS, which took place this September), the two most important international congresses in the field of the respiratory diseaseshave been included in the TOP 10 ATS/ERS to promote the continuous training of Spanish pulmonologists.





These experts have been able to meet and exchange ideas from nine locations spread throughout the national territory and interconnected via streaming: Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid, Salamanca, Santiago de Compostela, Seville and Valencia.





Dr. Bernardino Alcazarspecialist in Pulmonology at the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital in Granada, who underlined the importance of this meeting for medical specialists and their updating in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases and the management of patients with diseases such as the lung cancerthe bronchial asthma and the COPDamong other pathologies.





The meeting closed with “TOP 1”, the paper that collected the new evidence presented by GSK at this year’s ATS congress, the study Fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol (FF/UMEC/VI) triple therapy compared with other therapies for the treatment of COPD: A network meta-analysis, suggesting a favorable trend for Trelegy Ellipta compared to other triple therapies in reducing moderate/severe exacerbations and improving lung function in COPD patients.





This network meta-analysis makes an indirect comparison of different treatments for COPD; however, the intrinsic limitations of this type of study must be taken into account, such as the clinical heterogeneity of the participants in each clinical trial evaluated, some differences in the design , inclusion/exclusion criteria and in the definition of some parameters, or the lack of some comparisons that were not possible due to the non-existence of a common comparator in the meta-analysis network.





Currently, 210 million people in the world live with COPD. “It represents the third cause of death worldwide and is one of the most frequent chronic respiratory diseases, due to prolonged exposure to agents that are harmful to the respiratory system, especially tobacco,” says Dr. Alcázar.





“We must not forget that COPD is a preventable and treatable disease. There are more and more therapeutic options; however, 75% of patients do not know that they have the disease until it is already very advanced, and therefore do not receive appropriate treatments on time”





Is a slow onset and progressive diseasewhich manifests itself through strong attacks of coughing and expectoration, as a result of an increasing difficulty in breathing when making efforts.





According to the doctor, “with the decrease in tobacco consumption in Spain we have witnessed a decrease of around 3% per year in COPD mortality in men, and 1% in women, during the last decade, but there is still a long way to go to go, both in prevention and in the clinical field, to try to improve the quality of life of those who suffer from this disease”.





Among the existing therapeutic options, Trelegy Ellipta is the first triple therapy for COPD patients with a single daily inhalation and in a single device, and is specially designed for those patients who do not have good control of symptoms and exacerbations with dual therapies (ICS/LABA or LAMA/LABA). “The therapy combines three drugs, two bronchodilators, which help the patient to breathe better, and a corticosteroid, which reduces the inflammation of the bronchus and prevents episodes of crisis, also called exacerbations, characterized by a worsening of symptoms”, explains the Dr. Alcazar.





The network meta-analysis carried out during the study has served to compare the efficacy of Trelegy Ellipta with that of other double and triple therapies for patients with COPD. The results have revealed a favorable trend for the treatment of GSK in reducing moderate and/or severe exacerbations in this type of patients and improving their lung function.





“In general, network meta-analyses use a somewhat complicated methodology from the point of view of the mathematics and statistics used, but they are very effective when comparing multiple existing treatments, and allow determining which is the most effective and/or or safe”, says Dr. Alcázar. In this case, the medical records of 25,000 patients from all over the world were compared, most of them older than 60 years, with impaired lung function and frequent exacerbations. “75% of the patients had presented 2 exacerbations in the year prior to the study, or a severe crisis with hospital admission”, adds the specialist.





Specifically, when compared to other fixed single-inhaler triple therapies (SITTs), this network meta-analysis suggests that Trelegy Ellipta has greater improvements in the increase in minimum FEV1 -forced expiratory volume in respiratory function tests – at 12 and 24 weeks. Likewise, the combined annual rate of moderate and severe exacerbations improved substantiallyshowing a favorable trend for this treatment when compared to other therapeutic alternatives.





“We must not forget that COPD is a preventable and treatable disease. There are more and more therapeutic options; however, 75% of patients are unaware that they have the disease until it is already very advanced, and therefore do not receive the appropriate treatments in time. Anyone with persistent respiratory symptoms should undergo spirometry, the most effective and safest test to detect COPD early,” concludes Dr. Alcázar.

