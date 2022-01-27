Advances, information and images of the new electric Nissan Micra

Nissan Micra – Here is the new generation: it will be fully electric “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi- models / 2022/01/27 / nissan_micra_ecco_la_next_generation_sara_completamente_elettrica / gallery / rsmall / 2022-Nissan-Micra-electric-03.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / new-models / 2022/01/27 / nissan_micra_ecco_next_generation_sara_completamente_elettrica / gallery / rbig / 2022-Nissan-Micra-electric-03.jpg “,” caption “:”
Nissan Micra – Here is the new generation: it will be fully electric “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi- models / 2022/01/27 / nissan_micra_ecco_la_next_generation_sara_completamente_elettrica / gallery / rsmall / 2022-Nissan-Micra-electric-04.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / new-models / 2022/01/27 / nissan_micra_ecco_next_generation_sara_completamente_elettrica / gallery / rbig / 2022-Nissan-Micra-electric-04.jpg “,” caption “:”
Nissan Micra – Here is the new generation: it will be fully electric “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”