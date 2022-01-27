Advances, information and images of the new electric Nissan Micra

Empowers Nissan’s electrification strategy. Furthermore, the most compact model of the Nissan offer will be instrumental in the path towards the electrification of the House, which already this year will introduce in our continent the e-Power hybrid on Qashqai and X-Trail and above all the new generation electric with the Ariya. And it will give impetus to Yokohama’s plans thanks to internal synergies.

Common platform, specific design. Designed in Japan, however, it uses a platform whose paternity is entirely French, the CMF B-EV which will make its debut on the markets with the Renault 5 in 2024 and which is then destined to act as the backbone of the Alliance’s entire compact zero-emission offer. Without, however, compromising – as is evident from today’s images – nothing of the stylistic personality of the individual models that will use it.

Gupta: “Prices on par with thermals”. “We are giving an heir to the Micra in Europe because we want to remain in one of the most competitive segments of the market,” said Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta. “But we were able to make it electric only thanks to the CMF B-EV platform, which has 60% of the parts in common with the CMF B of the thermal models and therefore very competitive costs. With the new Micra”, continued Gupta, “we will be able to offering prices equal to those of traditional models and for this reason we were able to focus exclusively on zero emissions, demonstrating how competitive Nissan can be by exploiting the assets of the Alliance “.

De Meo provides the first coordinates of the project. Luca De Meo, CEO of Renault, also spoke about the new model. Indirectly providing some information on his account: “Our CMF B-EV platform can equip vehicles from 3.90 to 4.20 meters in length and accommodate batteries up to over 50 kWh of capacity capable of guaranteeing over 400 kilometers of autonomy. . We have chosen a smart approach to create the CMF B-EV starting from the CMF B, using many parts of Clio and Micra and thus greatly reducing development costs: our role on the market will remain that of democratizing technology “.