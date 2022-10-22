Advantages and disadvantages of following the example of Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore has confessed that she has not had sex since 2016, when she separated from her husband Will Kopelman (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Throughout our lives, we don’t necessarily have the same needs, or the same energy, or the same desire for sex, and that’s definitely okay. No one has to pressure us or intervene in how often and how we have sex because, for a long time now, it has been established as a basic human right that women can decide about their health, their body and their sexual life.

This discussion has been established by the great need for women to defend their sexual and reproductive rights, especially in the hope that at some point it will be globally accepted that women can make their own decisions. Among these decisions is also the don’t have sex if you don’t want to, and don’t be judged for it.

Fortunately, in the case of Drew Barrymore, it is criticized -or rather surprised- that she has confessed that she has not had sexual relations since 2016, when she separated from her husband Will Kopelman, while in the world really amazing things happen that deserve real attention entire countries that force their women to perform sexual acts before the age of 18, or little or no access to contraceptives and reproductive educationor genital mutilation, among other terrible abuses.

Perhaps it is that the general public expects that within the fantasy that represents the life of celebrities, also their love and sexual life is perfect, very active, entertaining and surprising, but no. It turns out that celebrities are also human beings and if anyone has amply demonstrated it, since childhood, it is Drew Barrymore.

“Since I entered the life of a single mother I have not been able to have an intimate relationship…” Drew Barrymore said on her blog. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 47-year-old actress confessed a few days ago that he has not had sexual relations for six years, but it does not mean that he hates sex, as some believe, as he shares in his Blogor judge those who end a relationship and embark on another.

For her, it’s all about, until now, that she has found herself in a different way and attributes it to the fact that, perhaps in her childhood she related to people in an adult way and now, being the mother of two daughters -Olive, from 10 years old, and Frankie, 8- has decided to be cautious and focus on loving herself and this, at the moment, does not include a partner.

“Since I entered the life of a single mother I have not been able to have an intimate relationship. I have had the honor and pleasure of working on myself and learning what parenting is, something new that I was not very clear about growing up, and I have had many learning curves along the way,” she said and does not rule out that in the future she may have a relationship, even if today is not your priority.

But what can be worrying about not having sex for so long, beyond the absurd curiosity of snooping on the decisions of others? Although we cannot guess it, it is interesting to explore what happens in the body if we do not have sexual activity.

The twists and turns of sexual abstinence

The clinical psychologist and sexologist Carmen Bermejo, quoted by El Diario, says that there are two types of sexual abstinence, voluntary and involuntary. In the first case, the side effects are less than in the second.

Among the main side effects is that the absence of sex increases stress and anxiety levels, and at the same time, sex with stress and anxiety is not satisfactory. In any case, masturbation serves to protect us since it has many benefits, despite the fact that side effects have been attributed to it, and you don’t need a partner.

A Article from the Flo platform, dedicated to women’s health, concludes that since one of the advantages of having sex is to improve the immune system, by not having it, it is assumed that we may be more likely to suffer from colds or the flu more frequently. Likewise, it is mentioned that having sexual intercourse helps balance hormonal processes and not having it causes, over time, the sexual desire to weaken until it is completely inhibited.

Masturbation has many benefits, despite the fact that side effects have been attributed to it. (Getty Creative)

On the other hand, not having sex has its advantages, which Drew may have already investigated. Among them is not having to worry about unwanted pregnancies, nor about contracting sexually transmitted diseases or urinary infections.

Also, don’t focus on intimate relationships, provides the opportunity to get to know ourselves better and focus on our own pleasure without depending on another person, and even, as Barrymore has discovered, it is an opportunity to dedicate ourselves to other issues that deserve our priority attention at some point in our lives.

