Advantages and potential of the Ethereum blockchain

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by diffusion and market capitalization. Although many will have heard of this cryptocurrency, it can be a bit difficult at first to understand concretely what it is and what is behind the rush of many traders to buy Ethereum. Let’s try, therefore, to see what this system consists of which, in the space of a few years, has revealed potential and a largely unexpected value.

Blockchain technology in general

What is behind Ethereum is blockchain technology, i.e. structured through a chain of blocks. In summary, it is an autonomous system, which is developed through the addition of “blocks”; the various blocks are made up of transactions. One of the main characteristics of blockchains is decentralization: the addition of blocks, in fact, does not depend on a central system, i.e. a bank or a monetary institution, but on the users themselves. Through a validation system through validator nodes (ie computers), users are authorized to add new elements to the chain. The fact that there is an active participation of users avoids the risk that the network is not active: if only one computer was active, once the whole network was switched off it would go haywire. In this way, however, the blockchain is always operational.

Ethereum is the second blockchain in the world.

The decentralized cryptocurrency system also involves another aspect, which applies both to Ethereum and to other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin: net savings related to commissions. One of the sore points of centralized monetary systems are the high costs for transactions: sending or receiving money always involves paying a percentage to the institution through which the transaction takes place. In digital currency, these costs are zero or in any case negligible and are determined based on the amount of gas needed to complete the transaction on the network.

The added value of Ethereum

If more and more traders decide to buy Ethereum, there are certainly reasons for this choice. Among all, there is the way this blockchain was conceived. TO unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum moves on a much broader level: its prospects go beyond the fact of being a simple means of payment or a way to transfer value (which in itself is enough to revolutionize the world of finance).

Ethereum’s goal is to create a large decentralized system, which goes beyond the currency that powers the network, namely Ether. Also from this point of view, the results are exciting since there are already several decentralized apps (in jargon dApp) available on its network.

To get an idea of ​​how a decentralized app works, just take the example of the many applications we have downloaded on our smartphones or tablets. Each app refers to a specific system, which will mostly be iOS or Android. Decentralized apps do not have control operating systems: they are, in fact, decentralized.

How to predict the value of Ethereum for the future

This brief overview of Ether helps us understand what its trend might be for future periods. The cryptocurrency market is characterized by a certain volatility, but there are coins that are more stable than others and that see their trend continue towards a constant path. We must also consider that cryptocurrency is a competitive sector, since it offers a much simpler and more informal access option than the traditional stock market.

Ethereum can now be considered a future-oriented cryptocurrency, not only for its current value which, albeit high, is still significantly lower than that of Bitcoin, but for the potential it is rapidly unveiling. Just think of smart contracts, those contracts that perform their traditional function without, however, that formalism and those connected charges. The parties establish the rules contained in the smart contract that will remain registered within the network.

In addition to the wide variety of functions that Ethereum offers, there are other determining factors that point to a future upside. Among these, the system of operation of the network itself that makes it more agile than for example Bitcoin, based on a proof of work that somehow slows down and weighs down transactions for users.

It is then the personal goals of each investor that have a decisive impact on trading choices. Short, medium or long-term scenarios and lower or higher risk appetite are the two variables to be taken into consideration, always with extreme attention and accuracy.