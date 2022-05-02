AdventHealth research lab seeks to unravel the mysteries of diabetes, obesity and aging – Orlando Sentinel

In it AdventHealth’s Translational Research Institute for Metabolism & DiabetesVisitors can expect to find technology that sounds more like science fiction than something that would exist in Central Florida.

Participants may be asked to spend more than 24 hours in an air-sealed room while researchers monitor each breath to determine exactly how much energy they burn. Down the hall, human blood and tissue samples are stacked in liquid nitrogen tanks that freeze and store them for future analysis at negative 321 degrees Fahrenheit.

This technology is not science fiction. It’s all part of translational research, the goal of which is to translate scientific discoveries into clinical care, said Steven Smith, chief scientific officer and senior vice president of AdventHealth. Smith was hired nearly 13 years ago to create the institute, which celebrates its 10th year in 2022.

“The goal of the institute was to fully introduce and develop in Orlando for the first time the concept of translational research…we achieved our goal,” Smith said. “It is notable”.

Scientists at this institute seek answers about how healthy and unhealthy people eat, sleep, metabolize, exercise, and lose weight to better understand and treat obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other diseases associated with aging. The institute also tests new drugs and prevention methods for these diseases.

In an Orlando lab where scientists are searching for clues to curing obesity and diabetes, there are four unusual rooms. Though modest in the sense that they look like home offices with treadmills, these calorimeter labs accurately measure how much energy their human inhabitant is burning, and what kind of energy. February 1, 2013 (George Skene/Orlando Sentinel) (George Skene/Orlando Sentinel)

In 2020, AdventHealth translational researchers participated in 58 clinical trials and produced 52 publications, according to an annual report.

The institute is one of about two dozen hospitals and universities across the country participating in a study funded by the National Institutes of Health that will map the molecular changes that occur due to exercise. The Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity Consortium, or MoTrPAC (pronounced MotorPack) It will be the largest study ever conducted on why exercise improves health with approximately 2,000 participants of different ages, genders, body compositions and fitness levels.

The findings will help scientists create a molecular map of how exercise affects the body. This is important because while scientists know that exercise improves health, they don’t know why at the molecular level, said Bret Goodpaster, principal investigator for the study part of the Translational Research Institute.

This research, conducted on healthy individuals, allows scientists to ask questions that were never possible before.

“Future studies could come later to do an exercise study in people with diabetes, heart failure or predementia … to better understand how exercise may be important in improving or even preventing some of these conditions,” Goodpaster said. “MoTrPAC will have the healthy answer made and published for others to compare.”

For his part of the study, the Translational Research Institute expect a total of 150 healthy volunteers of various fitness levels. They have about 30 so far and plan to keep enrollment open for at least the next year, Goodpaster said.

Volunteers will visit the institute’s fitness facilities several times a week as part of a 12-week exercise program. The researchers will take blood and tissue samples before and after exercise to see its effects.

Samples are tested at the AdventHeath Translational Research Institute in Orlando on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

“We call it the moonshot of exercise research because we’re launching everything but the kitchen sink in terms of what we want to analyze in these specimens,” Goodpaster said. “We are going to study as many people to really understand why some people respond better or, in some cases, worse than others.”

A deeper understanding of why exercise improves health and how its effects vary from person to person could lead to a future in which doctors not only tell their patients to exercise more, but prescribe a specific form of exercise based on their demographics, genes and whether they are at elevated risk for certain diseases, Goodpaster said.

Other studies at the institute, such as those related to genetic sequencing or examinations of the microbiome in people’s intestines, also aim to create a future in which the chemical composition of each individual results in a personalized medical plan, whether that means recommending foods that will be easier to digest or taking preventive measures based on genes associated with fatal diseases.

The science is rapidly expanding to the point where metabolomics — the large-scale study of small molecules — will make it possible, said Rob Herzog, vice president of research operations for AdventHealth.

AdventHealth hopes to be at the forefront of those discoveries.

“People think of Boston, San Francisco [para la investigación médica]They don’t think about Central Florida, and they should,” Herzog said.

Research lab manager Josh Smith talks about the cell culture lab at the AdventHeath Translational Research Institute in Orlando, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

*This story was published in the Orlando Sentinel by journalist Caroline Catherman. The translation was carried out by the journalist Ginayra Alvarado Villegas. You can contact her at galvarado@orlandosentinel.com.