Adventure novels, Africa narrated by Haggard to Crichton

Adventure novels, what they represent The Mines of King Solomon by Haggard a Congo of Crichton despite nearly a century away?

THE adventure novels they have always fascinated readers of all ages who seek recreation from everyday life thanks to events set in exotic locations.

Among these remote places we have the case of Africa which inspired two books published almost a century later. This is de The Mines of King Solomon by Henry Rider Haggard (1885) and by Congo by Michael Crichton (1980).

What do these two novels have in common? What differentiates them?

Lost worlds, in search of the kingdom of Queen Sheba in the heart of the African jungle

Both adventure novels deal with the “Lost World” as the theme topos from “A remote and unexplored place left” out of time “, cut off from the rest of the known world while retaining extraordinary archaic characteristics”, as reported by Wikipedia on the page dedicated to the topic. Among the examples of works dealing with this subject we have novels The world lost from Arthur Conan Doyle (Sherlock Holmes’ father) Journey to the Center of the Earth by Jules Verne, or the case of the film King Kong (1933) and their respective remake of 1977 and 2005.

In Haggard’s novel, the protagonists, the adventurer Allan Quatermain, the noble Sir Henry Curtis and the navy captain John Goode, set off on a journey to the heart of South Africa. Lord Curtis has hired the hunter and the sailor in his team to find his missing brother, who has left for the black continent to discover the Reign of Queen Sheba.

Instead in the other novel, during the expedition between the chain of Virunga Mountains in Congo (Zaire at the time since the story is set in 1979), the team led by primatologist Peter Elliot and computer expert Karen Ross, set out to find out what had happened to the previous team, reaches the remains of theancient city of Zinj, a legendary place described by Arab merchants in the Middle Ages.

This city, abandoned in the jungle, was the flourishing center of a very rich civilization thanks to the abundance of diamonds; then it collapsed and now one new species of primate, similar to chimpanzees but with the size of gorillas, it guards the ruins.

The two works are inspired by a current of studies that sees the reign of Queen Sheba in Africa, perhaps in Ethiopia, against the other current that places the fabulous realm in the southern area of ​​the Arabian peninsula (present-day Yemen).

The importance of science and technology in adventure novels: Crichton, the creator of “techno-thrillers”

What differentiates Congo from The King Solomon’s Mines And the approach with technology. Crichton’s novel belongs to the vein of techno-thriller as is the case with novels Jurassic Park (1990), Ball (1987), Timeline (1999) or Micro (2011), where the mastery of an adrenaline-fueled thriller with twists meets scientific and technological knowledge (in fact Crichton graduated in medicine and surgery at Harvard after his anthropological and literary studies).

In fact, the Californian writer and screenwriter loved to fill his novels with a few pages dedicated to scientific explanations so that the reader could better understand the subject matter. This is the case with the introduction a Jurassic Park where the recent discoveries on DNA regarding cloning are explained or, in the case of Congo, the first chapter dedicated to the description of the rainforest of Central Africa, a place currently semi-explored or to the notions on primatology studies to understand the research of Professor Elliot. In short, technology is the main component of Crichton’s novels and among the reasons for exploration

Shouldn’t the adventurous genre take itself too seriously?

With regard to The Mines of King Solomon, Haggard’s novel is regarded as an enjoyable read but also a work that should not be taken too seriously.

Stefano Ambrogi, the journalist and essayist who edited the edition for Newton Copton Publishers, described the taste for fun with the following words:

«We come across [..] in ironic winks, sudden lowering of tone in perfect British understatement to make people understand yes, the situation is dramatic and the impending danger, but in the end it is always a game and we can relax freely. “

In short, the reader takes pleasure in reading the adventure novel due to the fact that the whole affair is “A pleasant game”, “An opportunity to relax and enjoy the fun offered by the adventure”. This approach was inherited from Hollywood cinema: adventure films like Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones saga, Stephen Sommers’ Mummy, the pentalogy of Pirates of the Caribbean of Disney and the current Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume-Collet Serra, they recover Haggard’s intuition to offer the audience light and ironic situations to avoid too much action from ruining the show.

In Cricthon’s case, moments of fun are few; rather the story is divided between the good guys (Dr. Peter Elliot, his assistant and the gorilla Amy) against the bad guys (represented by the consortium and the killer monkeys of Zinj) as well as the only character who changes, Karen Ross, who abandons the intentions and ways of thinking of his employers.

Cover image source: Pixabay