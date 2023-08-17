adventures of a home orphan

The only thing he remembers about his father is an old photograph from his youth, when he was carrying Fuel drum at Campsa facilities, in the port of Almeria. He keeps no photographs of his mother, only a vague image of a young woman whose lungs had been extinguished by tuberculosis on a cold hospital bed. it was the year 36, the year of the war, the year of A personal tragedy that marred his life and left him an orphan along with his two brothersAt an aunt’s house where there was no resource to feed them.

they lived in Magna Streetin the middle uptownfew meters from Badger CrossingVery close to the shelter where they spent nights when there was a bomb threat.

When the fear of bombs ended, came the fear of hunger, which was more difficult than before because it lasted day and night and did not subside. Juan Portillo went to bed thinking about a pan of fried potatoes and woke up dreaming of a pot of stew. If they ate a piece of hard bread and a sweet potato, or plucked carobs from the trees, the day was a party. Juan Portillo’s aunt’s house did not have room for so many people, so he and his brothers had to move from there in order to survive one day.

In 1940 he entered Home ‘Alejandro Salazar’, shelter for children under the protection of social assistance, it was located in street slope and part of a beautiful estate that belonged to Torre-Marin family before the Falange took over.

the house was a educational center with four classes and four teachers, which operated under strict discipline. Juan Portillo, who, for his permanent restlessness, stood out for his status as an eternal rebel, suffered more than one punishment for breaking the rules and even for running away. He did not like the school hours and was bored with the explanations. His happy moment was when Professor Alfredo Molina Gave him music lessons and when accompanied by a band of bugles and drums Home of the Century ‘Alejandro Salazar’He used to go on tour to play in processions in nearby towns or at neighborhood parties in Almería.

in the evening, Children used to play football on a small piece of land, which was expanded in 1945 to become a regular football field., Two hundred souls between the ages of seven and fourteen, running, screaming, throwing rag balls; Two hundred thirsty children who quenched their thirst and hunger with the water of the pond.

Too We had to avoid diseases and the endemic disease of this land that affected the eyes and could cause blindness, In 1943, many prisoners were affected by the disease and despite washing with warm water and drops placed in their eyes by nurses, the bacteria became stronger, affecting thirty children who had to be transferred to hospital. at the Bermudez de Castro Children’s Home, GranadaWhere he got new progress.

Juan Portillo arrives in Granada with eyes badly damaged by trachoma And he left with an additional problem, herpes zoster, a disease he contracted at the center that left his body scarred for life. Since then, his hair has been falling out and to hide the sores on his scalp and early baldness, he has incorporated a cape into his clothing that has become part of his body forever.

badly wounded the soul by damn herpes who was eating his hair, Juan Portillo decided to escape from Hogar de Granada with two prisoners. dressed in blue overalls, they managed to reach Moreda Stationwhere they boarded as stowaways in a third class carriage which took them beija, There, a RENFE worker discovered them and handed them over to the police.

their adventure is over Dungeon of the Linares Civil Guard Barracks And later Almeria Reformatory, in Barrio Alto, where he spent two weeks enduring the centre’s strict disciplinary regime and eating porridge at all hours of the day. since he was not a quick-tempered boy returned to the slope of the streetsWhere he was given his first job before the age of twelve.

His work included going to Almeria with a cart and a donkey, visiting children’s homes to collect waste from soup kitchens., leftover food that served as food for chiros that breed in the corridors of ‘El Canario’. Juan Portillo also had his own bicycle. He was the only inmate who had such a privilege and often used the vehicle to his advantage. His business consisted of lending bikes to his companions in exchange for a ration of bread for lunch: for two trips he charged a piece of bread.

One morning, when he was on his way to the houses to collect the garbage, he left the car there boulevard and went to ask for a job Salvador Morales’s forgery in the street of Murcia, He spent six months there, until he got the chance to learn the work of a mechanic in a Sevilla garage, where he learned that his true vocation was the engine. From ‘Sevilla’ he went to the Catalonia garage and finally, to Trino Garage, In Net,