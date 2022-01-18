Adverse Effects in Vaccinated Tennis Players at the Australian Open 2022? The No vax take advantage of an old video

There is a video circulating where tennis player Dalila Jakupovic allegedly fell ill during the Australian Open 2022 which, according to the No vax, was due to the anti Covid-19 vaccination. Adverse effects write in some Facebook posts, but the video is used outside the original context.

The video shows tennis player Dalila Jakupovic feeling sick during a match.

Tennis player Dalila Jakupovic is not entered in the Australian Open 2022.

The video dates back to mid-January 2020, when there was still no vaccine and the virus was still “confined” to Asia.

Here is the text of the post published by the user Anita, which shows in her profile photo the logo of the conspiracy sect No vax dei ViVi:

Dalila Jakupovic leaves her qualification for the Australian Open after a bout of “cough and distress”. Dalila Jakupovic was in the lead when she was forced to retire due to “cough”. The Slovenian then admitted that she was “afraid of collapsing” in Melbourne. British player Liam Broady, who lost the game, also said he was “out of breath”. Australian Bernard Tomic has requested a medical suspension due to breathing difficulties. The Australian Open is becoming, like football and other sports, life-threatening games. The Australian Open are showing more and more frequent and worrying episodes of “serum” athletes retiring due to adverse events, myocarditis, severe respiratory problems and very serious forms of asthenia.

«Adverse Effects» headlines the post on the Facebook page Article656, where hastags are reported as #NoGreenPass and @Obbligovaccinale together with #maloreimprovviso.

For the user Giacomo they are all vaccinated:

Also this time, the buffalo site May24.es did not miss the opportunity to publish an article entitled «Australian Open, here we go again! Even tonight a match suspended due to illness: we are starting to lose count of the athletes who have broken out in recent days ».

Video of January 2020

Dalila Jakupovic cannot be on the field of the Australian Open 2022, mainly because she is not among the players in the competition (list of participants here). In fact, the video showing the tennis player kneeling on the ground due to an illness dates back to January 14, 2020, as we can see from the post published on the official Facebook page of Eurosport Italy:

As for the other two athletes mentioned in the social posts, Bernard Tomic tested positive for Covid-19 in mid-January 2022, while for Liam Broady he is participating in the tournament without unexpected events.

Conclusions

The video is completely decontextualized, in order to argue that the tennis player Dalila Jakupovic fell ill due to the anti Covid-19 vaccines.

