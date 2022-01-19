Adverse Effects? Placebo like the vaccine. “And the fourth dose doesn’t block Omicron”

Two out of three adverse events within one week of vaccination could be the result of suggestion. It is the so-called placebo effect, or more exactly nocebo, as a negative effect is perceived and associated with a treatment or therapy carried out. Comparing adverse event reporting data from 22,578 subjects who received a placebo and 22,802 who received the Covid vaccine, it was found that systemic adverse events (exhaustion, fever, headache, fatigue) they were found by 35% of people who received placebo after the first dose and by 32% after the second. Additionally, 16.2% of this cohort reported local events, such as injection site pain, redness, or swelling. Headache, fatigue, malaise, and joint pain were common in both groups and appear to have been particularly associated with nocebo.

Significantly more side effects were reported in the vaccinated groups, but those in the placebo group (“nocebo responses”) accounted for 76% of systemic adverse events after the first vaccine dose and 51.8% after the second dose. These are the conclusions of a meta-analysis on 12 studies for Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Sanofi Pasteur and Clover vaccines, conducted by researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Bidmc), Harvard Medical School in Boston in collaboration with Endicott College, Beverly in Massachusetts, Weill Cornell Medical College in New York and Philipps University Marburg in Germany, and published in the Jama Network Open magazine. “Nonspecific symptoms such as headache and fatigue, particularly common as a placebo effect, were the most common reactions to the vaccine – explains Ted Kaptchuk, professor at Harvard, program director in Placebo Studies at Bidmc and one of the authors of the study – In actually some people may mistakenly attribute some common symptoms or sensations to the vaccine; moreover, the anxiety and worry of undergoing the vaccine could put the vaccinated on alert and therefore make them more sensitive to symptoms they would otherwise not notice “. Among vaccine recipients, completion of the 2-dose course was associated with a 61% systemic and 73% local adverse event rate. After the second dose, nocebo made up nearly 52% of the reported side effects.

Still on the subject of vaccines, it appears that the fourth dose at mRna does not provide much additional protection against Omicron. This is what emerges from a study conducted in Israel, where it is administered to medical personnel, frail people and over 60. “The growth in antibody levels with Moderna and Pfizer is slightly higher than what we have seen after the third dose – highlights Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Tel Aviv’s Sheba Medical Center, who conducted the research – however, the fourth dose offers only partial defense against the virus. We have also seen many people infected with Omicron ». The study is still at the preliminary stage and for this reason not all the data have been released. It is the first research on the fourth dose also conducted with the combination of different vaccines but the results of the two groups after a week appear very similar. But Ema expects “in people with severely weakened immune systems, who have received three doses, to consider the fourth dose”