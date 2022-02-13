Adverse events Covid vaccine, Pfizer fears data dissemination • Imola Oggi

by Giorgia Audiello for www.lindipendente.online – Pfizer fears the release of data on the efficacy and side effects of the anti-Covid vaccine it produces as well as the business consequences of the end of the pandemic. It’s all written in black and white in the latest report released by the pharmaceutical giant itself, relating to earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the chapter entitled “Risks relating to our business, industry and operations and business development” serious words are read, which leave all the more impressed as they are written publicly without, evidently, that there is any fear that these generate legitimate grievances on the part of the Governments, as might be expected. “V.i is the risk that increased use of the vaccine or Paxlovid will lead to further information on efficacy, safety or other developments, including the danger of further adverse reactions, some of which may be serious, ”reads page 39 of the report. While a few lines away, mention is made of the economic risks deriving from the “possibility that Covid19 decreases in severity or spread or disappears entirely”.

Dissemination of clinical and preclinical data

From the first page of the document, the data relating to the company’s revenues compared to those achieved in 2020 are presented: Pfizer recorded a total turnover of 81.3 billion dollars, with a growth of 92% compared to the previous year and this, almost exclusively, thanks to the sale of anti-Covid vaccines. To obscure this exceptional economic scenario, there are precisely the concerns about clinical and preclinical data, efficacy and adverse effects of anti-Covid sera19, meticulously analyzed in the report in question. These risks relate primarily to the release of additional clinical and preclinical data, especially after a Texas federal judge ordered the FDA to publish 55,000 pages per month of Pfizer-BionTech vaccine clinical testing documentation. We therefore read that the problems for the multinational’s business could derive, among others, from the “risk associated with preclinical and clinical data (including data from phase 1/2/3 or phase 4 for Comirnaty), including the possibility of further information regarding the quality of preclinical, clinical and safety data that may emerge following audits and inspections“.

Despite these fears regarding the trial data and the evolution of the pandemic situation, the president and CEO, Albert Bourla, highlighted the company’s enormous successes over the past two years which, he said, “fundamentally changed Pfizer and its culture forever.” Bourla himself, looking to the near future, said: “Everywhere in the company I see colleagues inspired by what we have achieved and determined to be part of the next turning point that can change the world for patients in need. As we enter the new year, I can’t wait to see everything we will accomplish together“. Finally, Bourla recently asserted that he does not rule out the need for a fourth dose and the hypothesis of boosters for several years, as “the virus will not go away and we assume it will remain for a decade. […] For this reason, the hypothesis of a fourth dose has made its way at least before proceeding with the regular annual vaccination ».

Drug manufacturers are, above all else, companies that as such aim to generate profit. It is therefore not surprising or scandalous that the Pfizer document talks about the pandemic as a bargain, nor that it hopes for the fourth dose or annual recalls. But what is striking is theabsence of public reactions on the part of the European and international bodies in charge of public health (first of all Ema and WHO) to the evident fear of what could be discovered in the near future on the quality of the preclinical and clinical data produced, on the efficacy of the vaccine itself and on adverse reactions.

We are facing a company that, in essence, it reveals the possibility that the drug you produce will come outand which has already been administered to hundreds of millions of people, has been tested with imperfect procedures, is less effective than communicated and is at the same time more dangerous. It is no coincidence that a few weeks ago the British Medical Journal, one of the most prestigious scientific journals in the world, highlighted in a harsh editorial the need for researchers to have immediate access to the raw data collected in anti-Covid vaccine trials. For now, no one has listened to them.

Share