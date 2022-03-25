Adverse reaction after the first dose of vaccine, but no exemption for health reasons: “And they never visited me”

Adverse reaction after first dose of vaccine, but health exemption denied. It is the story of a woman from the province of Lucca who did not go through some situations related to the fight against Covid 19.

“In June 2021 – he explains – I carried out the first dose of Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine. After a few days, I experienced a very serious adverse reaction, namely one Hypocomplementemic urticarial vasculitis. The effects on the skin were very evident for about two months, in which I also found a significant worsening of my health conditions due to the weakening that the reaction caused me and of which I still bear the signs. Investigating with the doctors of the Lucca hospital, it was found that mine it was not an allergic reaction, but a reaction of the immune system, and I was not recommended to carry out the second dose of the vaccine (and therefore also the third) since the consequences could have been very serious, even lethal if the inflammation had reached the internal organs “.

“From that date I found myself for many months – says the dreamer – having to justify myself every time I entered a public place, showing a sheet that, after two months of phone calls, was issued to me by the vaccinating doctor to certify my exemption from the vaccine. For months I proceeded to have the certificate reprinted every month, with each new decree, since in all this time there was no green pass with a Qr code for those who, like me, have had serious adverse reactions after vaccination. Let me be clear, I am not the type who wants to circumvent the system, I did the first dose and I was happy to go to the vaccination center – For months I have often been discussing with the managers of cinemas, clubs, restaurants, about the validity of the piece of paper that was given to me, and a few times I was illegally rejected. All of this helped to induce me a sense of guilt and inadequacy that I do not deserve, as I feel I have done my duty as an honest citizen who, now, has every right to fear for his life in continuing the vaccination “.

“Now, after a report of Strip the Newsit was finally decided to make a Qr green pass for those exempt from vaccination (valid only in Italy but not in Europe, a great social defeat in my opinion, as this prevents me from traveling freely in the community area). However, my situation does not fall within the standard conditions for which an exemption can be requested: unbelievable, I have been printing the sheets for months in which it was declared the opposite!. My request was then forwarded to an evaluation committee, made up of unknown doctors, who do not have me never seen or visited and that, despite the rheumatologist’s negative opinion about the vaccination who followed me, judged that I should carry out the vaccination in a “controlled” environment with the administration of mild doses of cortisone to possibly at least limit the damage of a reaction (but if I declare to take cortisone, they won’t give me the vaccine or am I wrong?) “.

“Therefore, starting from April 1 – says the lady – I find myself deprived of the possibility of doing anything, including working, which should instead be a fundamental right for a 27-year-old girl who, like all my peers, seek economic independence. I am writing these words in protest to the ministry of health for how this situation has been badly managed and without taking into account the needs of the citizen and the enormous risks to which the evaluation commission has decided to submit me. I hope that more can be done in this regard, even if only to safeguard the image of a country now adrift as Italy is now ”.