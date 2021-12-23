“Adverse reactions”, “A lie”: the brawl over vaccines breaks out

The adverse reaction occurred instantly in the Rete4 studies. And also with acute symptoms: irritation, anger, disbelief. To provoke it were the questionable statements delivered in Zona Bianca by the MEP Francesca Donato, a longtime advocate of arguments no-vax, as well as the protagonist of heated TV clashes on the subject. Last night, in the talk show hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, vaccinations and variants of the virus were being discussed, when the former Northern League exponent indulged in some controversial assessments on side effects of the anti-Covid sting.

“ We never talk about who is hospitalized because instead the vaccine did and had adverse reactions. And there are thousands, tens of thousands “exclaimed Francesca Donato, without however specifying where that data so generic and lacking in actual feedback came from. These statements clearly provoked the disappointment of all the other guests of the show and in particular of Antonio Caprarica. Sitting in the office, the journalist replied with severity to the impromptu utterances of the MEP. “ But what does tens of thousands say? She keeps shooting fancy numbers. It is not possible to accept these non-existent numbers being shot! “shrieked the former correspondent Rai, while the interlocutor in connection was trying to reaffirm her convictions.

“ I didn’t shoot numbers, I said what none of you want to say “, added the MEP, winking at the absurd thesis according to which there are deliberately unspoken truths about the vaccine. Caprarica hard at that point, now on a rampage:” She shot chat. He spoke of tens of thousands of people hospitalized for adverse cases: this is it a lie! This is dishonest “. Then turning again to Donato, the journalist referred to her candidacy as the first citizen of Palermo and attacked:” Luckily you are not the mayor of Palermo and your chances of becoming one are what I have of becoming Pope “.

The clash between @ladyonorato and Antonio Caprarica on vaccines and intensive care #ZonaWhite pic.twitter.com/LTLREMkY8x – Zona Bianca (@zona_bianca) December 22, 2021