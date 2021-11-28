Adverse reactions to Covid vaccines, here are the UK numbers – Il Tempo





Myocarditis, pericarditis and thrombocytopenia. And again anemia, hearing and eye problems. The British government has published the weekly report on suspected adverse reactions to vaccines against Covid 19. The data cover all vaccines available in the UK (Astrazeneca, Moderna and Pfizer) and contain the data counted up to 10 November 2021.

For AstraZeneca the tables shown on the website www.gov.uk speak of 840,295 adverse reactions of which 1,122 fatal which occurred within 60 days of the injection. For Moderna the suspected adverse reactions have so far been 56,310 of which 19 fatal. For Pfizer / Biontech the adverse reactions were, instead, 370,739 of which 611 lethal. The data is based on the “Yellow Cards”, the cards compiled by British family doctors and sent to MHRA which is the British equivalent of the Italian Medicines Agency.





But how many doses of the vaccine have been injected so far in the UK? 45 million each for Pfizer and AstraZeneca respectively and 2.8 million for Moderna. According to data published by the MHRA, a total of 49.2 million first doses, 44.8 million second doses and 13.8 million third doses have been administered in the UK so far.