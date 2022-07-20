Advertising and reality: Alexandra Daddario prefers the Porsche 911 for these reasons

To all of us who have ever seen a porsche, exerts a fascination on us that is difficult to explain. The point is that a vehicle like this is only available to a celebrity like Alexandra Daddario, who has lent his image to promote the 911 model.

Alexandra Daddario in the Porsche commercial on Youtube.



In advertising, the actress The White Lotus talks briefly about the advantages of the car and what are the reasons to love a vehicle like this. He highlights the perfection of the finish, the line of the car, the grip in the corners and its incredible engine inspired by race cars.

“Just like their big brother, they are light and fun and inspired by racing. Does that make them perfect? ​​I think so,” he concludes. Alexandra Daddario after it is seen in the commercial how the sports car is capable of aggressive maneuvers.

It is unknown if in real life Alexandra Daddario have a porschebut surely she will not lack the money to buy it, especially after marrying the billionaire Hollywood producer AndrewForm. Despite her husband’s fortune, her estate would also be enough for him.

The actress’s commercial lasts about a minute.



What we do know is that Alexandra Daddario Yes, he is a lover of sports cars. In the AutoBizz magazine publication of May 2021, it is ensured that the actress has a Jaguar XJ, a Range Rover SV, a Mercedes-AMG G63 and a Mercedes-Benz CLS.