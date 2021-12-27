Advertising Bonus: declaration from January 10th to February 10th

Advertising bonus, deadline for substitutive declaration extended: must be presented from 10 January to 10 February 2022.

Amended i terms for sending the declaration replacement required to access the Advertising Bonus 2021. Communications can be sent from 10 January to 10 February 2022 (instead of from 1 to 31 January), through the website of the Revenue Agency, section “Services for”, voice “To communicate” in the reserved area, using SPID, Entratel and Fisconline, CIE or CNS credentials. The tax credit it can only be released through this declaration on the investments made, which can be facilitated through a contribution.

The Advertising Bonus

The Bonus was introduced in 2018 to incentivize investments in advertising made in the daily and periodical press, including online, and on local television and radio broadcasters (article 57-bis of Legislative Decree no. 50/2017).

Ordinary rules

Ordinary rules require that the total amount of investments exceed the amount spent in the previous year by at least 1%, using the same means of information. The bonus is equal to 75% of the incremental value and is granted within the annual limits of the allocated resources.

Extraordinary discipline for 2021

For the years 2021 and 2022, in consideration of the Covid pandemic, article 57-bis, paragraph 1-quater of Legislative Decree no. 50/2017, amended by the “Sostegni-bis” decree, provides that the tax credit is granted at 50% for investments made in daily and periodical newspapers, including online, and on local and national television and radio broadcasters, analogue or digital, not owned by the state. In practice, the assumption of an incremental investment equal to at least 1% compared to the previous year’s investment is no longer valid.