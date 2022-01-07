Advertising bonus, substitutive declaration with sending starting from 10 January 2022.

For VAT holders who have submitted the communication for the use of the tax credit in relation to the year 2021, it is time to confirm the reservation made.

The window for sending the substitute declaration relating to the investments made opens on 10 January 2022, and there will be a month’s time available. There deadline is 10 February, according to the new deadlines communicated by the Department for Information and Publishing.

They do not change how to send: is theRevenue Agency to manage the fulfillment, to be carried out exclusively through the specially prepared online services.

Advertising bonus, submission of a substitute declaration from 10 January to 10 February 2022

For VAT registered holders who have submitted an application for access to the 2021 advertising bonus by last October 31st, from 10 January 2022 the window opens for confirm the reservation of the tax credit.

This is the according to fulfillment necessary to take advantage of the advertising bonus which, in addition to sending the booking request, requires the confirmation of the investment made by transmitting the substitutive declaration in telematic mode.

Ordinarily, the sending must be made from 1st to 31st January of the year following the reference year.

For the 2021 advertising bonus, this time window has been slightly deferred and, as communicated by the Department for Information and Publishing, there is time from 10 January to the deadline of 10 February 2022.

The methods of sending do not change: the model of self-declaration relating to the investments actually made, attached hereafter in pdf with related instructions, must be transmitted electronically, through the online services prepared by the Revenue Agency.

The transmission procedure is available in the section of the reserved area “Services for” to the item “To communicate”, accessible with Public Digital Identity System (SPID), National Service Card (CNS) or Electronic Identity Card (CIE).

Subsequently, on the basis of the communications sent and the investments actually made, the Department for Information and Publishing will make thelist of beneficiaries of the advertising bonus for 2021, With the’amount of the tax credit actually usable through the F24 model.

2022 advertising bonus, application to start on March 1st

Once the requirements for 2021 are closed, the new window to access the advertising bonus.

For investments made during the 2022, from 1st to 31st March you will need to send the communication for access to the tax credit, indicating the data relating to the sums already spent and those to be invested during the year.

Investments made by businesses or self-employed workers, including non-commercial entities, in the daily and periodical press (including online), and on local and national television and radio broadcasters, analogue or digital, not owned by the State.

It should be noted that also for 2022, due to the changes envisaged by the 2021 Budget Law, for the purpose of accessing the advertising bonus the restriction of the minimum increase of 1 per cent is no longer valid of investments, compared to those made in the previous year.

According to the provisions of article 67, paragraph 10, of the decree-law of 25 May 2021, n. 73, the tax credit due is also equal to 50 per cent of the sums incurred, within the limits of the allocated resources. In the event of requests in excess of the foreseen allocation, equal to 90 million euros, the percentage of the credit actually usable is subject to redefinition.