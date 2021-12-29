advice and mistakes not to commit

The race at cryptocurrencies does not show signs of stopping. Interest in the digital coins and more and more people are approaching the world of online trading, that is, trivially, the exchange of financial securities on the internet. The market has grown exponentially in recent years attracting arousing great hype. But how does trading work and what exactly are we talking about? Trying to be as simple as possible, let’s talk about the buying and selling of digital currency between – generally – a “traditional” currency (such as euros, dollars, or other) and a cryptocurrency. Bitcoin it is the best known, but there are many others.

The world of cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies, in addition to being clearly not tangible, are electronic assets that are mobilized through cryptography in order to ensure the reliability and ownership of monetary transactions as well as to allow an exclusive system for the creation of future units. In this way, counterfeiting is avoided.

Their value is in constant oscillation and subject to drops, or rises, even abrupt. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, can be collected in special virtual wallets to which we pay the utmost attention, otherwise we lose all our capital. The three aspects that distinguish this virtual currency are i blockchain, in a nutshell, a database where all transactions and their veracity are recorded, the absence of regulation by external agents and intermediaries. This has many benefits but it is worth remembering that all responsibility lies with the users.

Mistakes not to commit

Let us specify immediately that venturing into this world without any experience can be highly risky. Among the most common mistakes are those of investing money that we need for everyday life which is equivalent to gambling or so. Then we must pay attention to scams avoiding falling into the network of those who, by exploiting the desire to make money easily with online trading, can fraudulently steal our investments.

Not communicating the access keys to your virtual wallet, called a “wallet” in jargon, is another aspect to keep in mind. Experts also always appeal to rationality: trading on the emotional wave, one of the most common mistakes, can lead our treasure to evaporate in an instant. It is also good to remember that the investment time horizon is short, as the gain often comes from speculating activity on the hourly or daily fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, how to start trading: specialized platforms

Net of all this necessary premise, it is undeniable that cryptocurrencies represent a sector in which to earn and make profitable investments. To avoid mistakes, such as those mentioned above, one of the safest ways is to rely on one specialized platform who manages for us the complex operations that require specific expertise. On the web there are many, among the most popular there is for example the App BitIQ, which features an easy-to-use interface, and can undoubtedly help us approach this world. What can I say then: good trading everyone!