Sports

Advice to Bad Bunny on his romance with Kendall Jenner

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 25 1 minute read

As the list of Hollywood couples’ breakups continues to grow, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seem to be getting closer than ever. The two celebrities were pampered at Drake’s recent concert but many doubted the couple’s genuineness.

The famous lady was known to get affectionate with the reggaeton singer at a recent Drake concert, where there was no shortage of hugs and laughter, and she confessed about her romantic life shortly after, though fans have been trolling her on social media. expressed his doubts on the network.

“Nobody Believes It…It’s Another Kardashian Strategy…Benito Get Outta There”, “Featuring Intense Love, Subject Who Doesn’t Want To Show That Much Love With Benito”, “Only You” think that their relationship is real. He opined that Kendall puts Bibi in the “friendzone”.

Kendall Jenner is one of the most coveted singles in show business and has been linked with several celebrities, especially athletes like NB, A Star, Devin Brooker with whom she had various flings and twists.

we recommend you


“I have a double”: Shakira is surprised by the resemblance to a fan

The singer repeated her acclaimed dance and did not forget the praise.

Is there any heart?

Rumors of a romance with Bad Bunny They started after frequenting various Asian food spots in Los Angeles, along with a few appointments at the famous Coachella festival.

The reggaeton player made the announcement in the prestigious Rolling Stones magazine, where he preferred to keep his personal life a secret. He told the publication, “I know (people) are going to say something. People know everything about me, so what do I have left to protect? My personal life, my personal life.”

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner/AFP

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner AFP

the keys

  • Kendall Jenner keeps giving people something to talk about because of her outing with reggaeton singer Bad Bunny.
  • The supermodel is one of the most coveted singles in show business.

(tagstotranslate) Kendall Jenner

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

This is how Dinenno reacted against a partner in practice of PumasMediotiempo

January 26, 2023

Vasco Aguirre spoke to a journalist at a press conference after the triumph of Mallorca

January 6, 2023

world love in south africa

2 weeks ago

Better than Martinoli, that’s how Orvañanos narrated Chivas’ second goal against Juárez FC

January 30, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button