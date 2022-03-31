Advisers Mislead Putin on Ukraine, US Intelligence Says

Washington — United States intelligence sources have determined that the Russian president Vladimir Putin receives misleading information from his advisers about the lackluster performance of Russian forces in Ukraine, according to a US official.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the reports were recently declassified, added that Putin is reportedly aware of the situation and that there is a persistent state of tension between him and the military.

The government of the president Joe Biden he hopes that the disclosure of this information will make Putin reconsider his options in Ukraine. The war has fallen into a bloody impasse in much of the country, with many casualties and the morale of the Russian troops on the ground in the face of the unexpectedly vigorous defense of the Ukrainian forces and volunteers.

But there is a risk of further isolating Putin, who the United States says is driven in part by a desire to regain prestige lost with the fall of the Soviet Union.

The official did not clarify how US intelligence reached its conclusions.

The intelligence sector has concluded that Putin was unaware that his forces were using and losing conscript soldiers in Ukraine. He has also determined that he is not fully aware of the damage suffered by the Russian economy due to the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

There is an “obvious disruption in the flow of accurate information” to Putin, as his top advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth,” the official said.

On the other hand, Biden announced the sending of an additional 500 million dollars in direct aid to Ukraine.

A White House statement said Biden briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the decision during a 55-minute phone conversation,

Congress approved weeks ago to send military and humanitarian aid worth 13.6 billion dollars. The government said it had sent $2 billion of that amount before Wednesday’s announcement.