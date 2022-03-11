Advisor to President Zelensky hints that Ukraine is ready to give up its aspiration to join NATO | International | News

Ukraine is ready to give up its aspiration to become a member of NATO as a commitment to Moscow, as explained by President Volodimir Zelenski’s adviser, Ihor Zhovkva, in statements to German public television ARD.

“we can talk about Ukraine’s neutrality Under some conditions”, Zhovkva affirmed, asked about this issue and after Zelenski also hinted at the willingness to “address” with Moscow the status of the separatist republics of Donbas.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of those republics, followed by the dispatch of what the Kremlin called “peace forces” in support of Donbas leaders .

“We want guarantees on Ukraine’s sovereignty”, added the advisor to the Ukrainian president before the aforementioned German television, after confirming Kiev’s willingness to “talk” to Moscow.

The essential conditions for these negotiations are the withdrawal of Russian troops and a ceasefire, added the adviser, who on the other hand urged the German government to dictate stronger sanctions against Russia, including the complete blocking of the Swift system for Russian banks. (I)