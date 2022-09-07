AEE informs that two generation units went out of service

The Electric Power Authority (AEE) warned that it has limitations in generation after two generating units went out of service this morning.

Through its Twitter account, PREPA reported that “personnel from the plant of the private generation company AES “had to forcefully remove Unit 2 due to a breakdown.”

The output of this unit, together with PREPA units under repair or unavailable, places the energy system at critical reserve levels,” he added.

Faced with this situation, at around 11:17 p.m. PREPA urged “customers to use electricity with care until this unit and PS 3 Unit return to service.”

A few hours later, PREPA indicated that “Costa Sur Unit 6 was forced out of service at 1:08 am. Technical personnel from PREPA are at the Power Plant normalizing the unit and identifying the cause of the outage to correct the situation and return the unit to service as soon as possible”.

The generation situation was not immediately related to the lack of service for subscribers. The transmission and distribution company LUMA Energy did indicate that it was dealing with various breakdowns related to the rains reported since yesterday afternoon.

At about 6:30 in the morning today, the corporation’s portal indicated that some 3,511 customers were without electricity service.