Aegon is the most used Targaryen name for a good reason (and only ‘Game of Thrones’ taught us its maximum expression)

If you are hooked on The House of the Dragon, but you are not a scholar of the universe created by George RR Martin both in his Song of ice and fire like in fire and blood, it is quite likely that you will make a major mess with the Targaryen names. You may have Rhaenyra, Daemon and Viserys perfectly located due to their weight in the story, but the entry on the scene of their numerous offspring has added a good handful of names to the equation and, for more complexity in the recognition task, it is true that the names sound quite similar. Aegon, Aemond, Daemon… And a long etcetera that are added to the names that are already part of our memory for being characters of the unforgettable Game of Thrones.

In the latest episodes of The House of the Dragonespecially as one of them has become more important, the number of times we have heard the name of Aegon has multiplied, which has given rise to some justified confusion. On the one hand, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has talked about Aegon the Conqueror’s dream ad nauseam, convinced that his daughter Rhaenyra was the one chosen to fulfill the prophecy of The Prince That Was Promised, but also Aegon has been the name chosen for two of his descendants. First for the King’s first son with Alicent Hightower, Aegon I, now played by Tom Glynn-Carney; and then for his grandson, the first child of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) together: Aegon II.

What happens to Aegon? Why have Alicent and Rhaenyra chosen the same name for their children? The truth is there is a compelling reason for this and it is the same reason why Aegon is the most popular Targaryen name in Westeros.: At least 12 well-known characters have that name. Including Jon Snow himself (Kit Harington) since that was his real Targaryen name before being adopted by his uncle Ned Stark and passing him off as his bastard.

The importance and true meaning of being called Aegon Targaryen

The main reason Aegon is so popular among the Targaryens is because he was named after Aegon I Targaryen, the founder and first King of the Targaryen Dynasty in Westeros, also known as “the Conqueror”, who unified the Seven Kingdoms under his mandate. Thus, in honor of him the name Aegon would be used for centuries, as a way of paying homage to his greatness, but also as a way in which parents who baptized their children in this way projected their future legitimacy as King. In fact, throughout history, five Aegon came to sit on the Iron Throne.

Viserys named Aegon his first child with Alicent in honor of the Conqueror and for his enormous commitment to the prophecy of ice and fire, but what about Rhaenyra? Naming his sons with Daemon after King Viserys and Aegon the Conqueror is a form of provide greater legitimacy to his family, since, if his Velaryon sons were removed from the line of succession, the others would still be legitimate Targaryen heirs. In fact, in the work of George RR Martin, Alicent took the choice of the name as a contempt for her eldest son.

However, having given The House of the Dragon so much importance to Rhaenrya’s relationship to Aegon the Conqueror’s prophecy, it makes sense that this was also the way to show his father Viserys his deep commitment to carrying the burden of his secret.

Interestingly, not only did Rhaenyra and Viserys see in Aegon the name of the chosen one, but they Game of Thrones He already taught us in his day the deep commitment to that name from the hand of Rhaegar Targaryen, the deceased brother of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), son of the Mad King and father of Jon Snow, who took him to his maximum expression by calling not one, but two of his children Aegon: on the one hand Prince Aegon Targaryen, the first son Rhaegar Targaryen and Elia Martell who was killed along with his mother, sister, and grandfather in Robert’s rebellion that ended Targaryen rule; but also Jon Snow, the son Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark (R+L=J), also called Aegon Targaryen.

Being Jon Snow the one in charge of mobilizing the living for the battle against the dead that Aegon the Conqueror feared hundreds of years before, it is curious that his real name was Aegon, since, in addition, he is also objectively the only one Targaryen known to be left alive after the end of Game of Thrones.

