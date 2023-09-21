AEMPS’s new IPTs include migraine, haemophilia and myasthenia gravis

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) has revealed this 13 New Clinical Positioning Report (IPT), The purpose of these reports is to evaluate medicines for human use for their effective incorporation into health care practice.

Among recently published drugs, two new drugs in migraine have been reported, as well as in hemophilia. Furthermore, the inclusion of Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy and, later, as a follow-up treatment to surgery, for trippy-negative breast cancer or myasthenia gravis, is of paramount importance.

Migraine, Hemophilia and Myasthenia Gravis

There have been reports of acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. vidura And Rebo, The latter is also indicated for the prevention of episodic migraine. One-third of patients experience focal transient symptomatology just before or concurrent with the pain. This is called the “aura” phase, which includes positive phenomena, such as photopsias, colored images or paresthesias. Additionally, it is approved for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults who have at least 4 migraine attacks per month.

For haemophilia, AEMPS has also brought to light IPT of both Hemgenics Like roctavian, The first was intended to treat severe and moderately severe hemophilia B; The second for severe hemophilia A. According to unpublished data provided by the Spanish Hemophilia Federation (FEDHEMO), as of January 31, 2023, there were 106 patients with severe HB and 98 patients with moderate HB in Spain. Regarding AH, the total number of AH patients in Spain in 2010 was 2,595.

The organization has also included medicines in this vivgart And altomiris For myasthenia gravis. It is a disease of the neuromuscular junction, of autoimmune etiology and characterized by variable muscle weakness. Only striated or voluntary muscles are affected, not involuntary muscles such as the heart or intestine.

Keytruda in breast cancer

In the oncological field, drug reports have also been issued keytruda, for adults with triple-negative breast cancer, in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment and, later, as monotherapy as adjuvant treatment after surgery. It is indicated for patients whose cancer is locally advanced or in the early stages with a high risk of recurrence.

Breast cancer is considered triple negative when it does not express estrogen or progesterone receptors and does not overexpress the HER2 protein or amplify its gene. It is more common in younger patients (under 40 years of age) and accounts for about 10–15 percent of the total disease.

COVID-19, hypophosphatemia and BBS

Also in the list of new IPT is Zewoody, The drug is indicated to treat COVID-19 in adult and adolescent patients weighing at least 40 kg who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at higher risk of severe progression. The clinical benefit seen in the pivotal study was clinically relevant with a reduction in the risk of progression (hospitalization and/or death from any cause up to day 29) of 79 percent compared to placebo.

Next, it is located Chrisvita, for the treatment of FGF-23-mediated hypophosphatemia in tumor-induced osteomalacia. It can occur at any age, and although it is more common in adults aged 50–70, it has also been reported in children. Regarding prevalence, the exact figure is unknown. However, a study in Denmark estimated the incidence at 0.1 cases per 100,000 person-years in adults and 0.13 cases per 100,000 person-years in the general population.

Another one of the published IPT is Imcivree, indicated for obesity and appetite control associated with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS). It is caused by mutations in the BBS gene, which encodes various proteins related to cilia, which is why it is considered a primary ciliopathy. Regarding clinical benefit assessment, 35.7 percent of BBS patients experienced a reduction of at least 10 percent in their body weight, with an average loss of 6.47% (7.42 kg). Additionally, a significant reduction in appetite was observed, with 57 percent of BBS patients experiencing a 25 percent or more reduction in the feeling of hunger.

more ipt

In the treatment of central nervous system-related manifestations of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency in patients with type A/B or type B, AEMPS has published Xenpozyme, In Spain, the estimated prevalence of ASMD types A/B and B is 0.7 cases per million people of all ages, which is lower in adults (1.2 cases per million people) than in pediatric patients (1.2 cases per million 0.6 cases).

For axial spodyloarthritis and macular degeneration, IPT rinvoke And Vaismo, respectively. The first case is active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis in adult patients with objective signs of inflammation and inadequate response to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. In the second, in adult patients with visual loss due to age-related neovascular macular degeneration or diabetic macular edema.

You may also be interested…