Aena asks the Supreme Court for compensation for the covid that the Government denied | Economy

Aena filed a contentious-administrative appeal before the Supreme Court on March 8 to request the rebalancing of its accounts due to the negative impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on air traffic, as announced by the company in its quarterly results report presented this Wednesday to the CNMV. The airport manager had requested financial compensation through the airport fees charged to airlines, but the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC), under the Ministry of Transport, denied that compensation.

The conflict began in March 2021 when Aena requested Civil Aviation to modify the Airport Regulation Document (DORA) for the period 2017-2021, considering that the requirements were met to modify upwards the rates provided for in the 2014 law, since that the covid-19 pandemic was an exceptional and unpredictable event and that it caused a reduction of more than 10% in air traffic, as established in the regulation.

However, by resolution of December 16, 2021, the DGAC agreed not to initiate the procedure to modify the DORA for the requested compensation. Given this refusal, Aena filed an appeal, which was also dismissed by the General Secretariat of Transport and Mobility on March 23, 2022, for which the manager has decided to go to court.

“This request for modification is also in line with the measures adopted by the regulators of various European countries in which the economic imbalance suffered by airport managers due to this health crisis has been recognized,” Aena indicates in its report. management.

First quarter results

As for its accounts, Aena reduced its net losses by 60% in the first quarter of the year, to 96.4 million euros, compared to the negative result of 241.2 million in the same period of 2021, thanks to the improvement of the health situation and the progressive elimination of restrictions, according to the airport manager in his report.

Total consolidated revenues increased by 93.6% between January and March, to 683.9 million euros, thanks to the improvement in air traffic, which caused aeronautical revenues to skyrocket to 415.1 million euros, triple that in the first quarter of 2021, when many mobility restrictions were still in force and vaccination against covid was just starting.

In contrast, Aena’s commercial income fell by 7.5% in the first three months of the year, to 160.8 million euros. The decree approved last September by Parliament has had a lot to do with this drop in commercial income, forcing Aena to adjust the rents of the premises to actual air traffic and which, to date, has had an impact on their accounts of 93.3 million.

The number of passengers in the first three months of the year multiplied by more than four in Spain (+359.7%) compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 37.9 million, which is equivalent to 71.8% of the traffic from the first quarter of 2019, before the pandemic, with an increase in domestic traffic of 197.9% and a rebound in international traffic of 595.5%.

If the data from Luton Airport (London) and the six Aena Brasil airports are taken into account, the total number of passengers amounts to 43.4 million, 280.1% more than the same period in 2021, which is equivalent to a recovery of 71.9% of the 2019 traffic.

From January to March, Aena increased its operating cash flow to 343.1 million euros, and its consolidated accounting net financial debt decreased to 7,336.5 million. In 2022, it estimates to execute an investment in the airport network in Spain of 535 million, of which 73.1 million have been executed as of March 31, 2022.

queues at airports

The president of Aena, Maurici Lucena, assured this Wednesday that his company is in talks with the Ministry of the Interior to avoid queues such as those that have been registered this Easter at the police controls of some airports, according to what he assured in a meeting organized by the Spanish Confederation of Managers and Executives (CEDE). In this way, it responds to the request of many airlines that complained of flight delays and even that many passengers had not been able to board their planes due to delays in controls due to lack of troops, especially at the Madrid-Barajas airport.

The person in charge of Aena valued that the quarterly results invite optimism for the first time” after the “tsunami” of the pandemic, “because traffic is returning strongly and at a faster rate than was anticipated a few months ago”.

In relation to the legal dispute between Aena and the airport tenant shops that refuse to accept the rent reduction proposed by the manager, considering it insufficient, Lucena stated that some have been “confused” believing “that Aena does not he was going to legitimately defend his interests.” “We made a fair proposal for a 58% reduction that did not seem good to some of them, coincidentally those with the deepest pockets, especially three multinationals (alluding to SSP, Areas and Dufry), which is curious. They took us to court and Aena is going to continue defending its interests until the end, because otherwise it would be an unforgivable abandonment of responsibilities”.